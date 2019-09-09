Police have said there is no threat to North High School after investigating a "possibly threatening" post on social media that was reported Monday morning, the Eau Claire school district said Monday afternoon.
The Eau Claire Police Department investigated a possible threat to North that was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, the district said in a news release. By the time the district learned about the post, students were already on bus routes to school and inside the school building.
Police investigated the school while students stayed in classrooms, and allowed "controlled transitions between periods," the district said.
Police concluded the investigation at 11:25 a.m.
The district stated in the news release: "We have no reason to believe there was or is any threat to North High School. However, we wanted to operate out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families, students, staff and community members as we have dealt with this serious issue."
In unrelated incidents, the Eau Claire police also investigated two incidents at North on Friday. Police are still investigating an incident that happened Thursday; the incident, which was reported 5:30 p.m. Friday, involved a student on a school bus, the district said in the news release.
One person was also arrested after someone reported an individual had brought a weapon onto the North campus at about 11:15 p.m. Police responded and the issue was "immediately resolved," the district said.