EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man with a previous burglary conviction took thousands of dollars worth of items in a cabin burglary in the Eau Claire County town of Wilson, authorities say.
The man said he committed the burglary because he is homeless and has nothing, authorities said.
David J. Herwald, 49, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of burglary and theft.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Herwald, which prohibits him from having contact with the cabin's owner.
Herwald returns to court June 21.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy was called March 26 to a cabin in the town of Wilson.
The owner said he lives near Green Bay and brought his family along to get the cabin ready for the summer.
The owner said he arrived and found that the main door was half open. He went inside to find the cabin had been ransacked.
He noticed the door had been forced open. Dresser drawers were pulled out and on the floor. Almost all the kitchen cupboards and drawers were open. A lot of the contents were dumped on the counters.
A washer and dryer were in one of the bedrooms and they are now missing.
Also missing were televisions from the living room and a bedroom.
There is a barn on the property, and the main door to that building was also forced open.
Items taken from the barn included a wood splitter, two tree stand harnesses, bedspread, chainsaw, tree stand canopy, antique saw blade, air compressor and two antique toolboxes.
On Thursday, Eau Claire County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at property in the town of Ludington.
The search warrant was focused on finding a multitude of items taken from burglaries that occurred around the county.
Several items connected to the town of Wilson cabin burglary were found.
Herwald had been living on the west side of the town of Ludington property.
Deputies interviewed Herwald on Friday.
Herwald admitted to burglarizing the town of Wilson cabin. He said he pried open the cabin door and cut a hole in the door of the barn to gain access.
Herwald said he committed the cabin burglary by himself. He made multiple trips to the cabin over the course of two days.
Herwald then began to cry and said he committed the burglary because he is homeless and has nothing.
Herwald said he felt bad and was sorry.
Herwald is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of burglary in May 2016 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the two charges, Herwald could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.