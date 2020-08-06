EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who was a passenger in a vehicle, police say, pointed a shotgun at a nearby vehicle on U.S. 53 in Altoona.
Levi L. Johnson, 19, 7349 20th Ave., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another person and disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.
A $500 signature bond was set for Johnson, which prohibits him from having contact with the two people in the other vehicle.
Johnson returns to court Oct. 6.
According to the criminal complaint:
Altoona police received information July 3 that a passenger in a vehicle on U.S. 53 near Woodman’s Food Market in Altoona pointed a shotgun at two people traveling in another vehicle.
A man said he and his girlfriend were driving on U.S. 53 when they passed a red car. The female driver of the red car gestured at them with her middle finger. Neither the man nor his girlfriend knew the driver or the passenger in the red car.
The red car then began tailgating the man’s car after both vehicles passed a truck hauling jet skis. The red car sped up next to the man’s car, and the man and his girlfriend saw the red car’s passenger, later identified as Johnson, was pointing what appeared to be a rifle at them.
Later that day, Stanley police contacted Altoona police to indicate that they had detained two suspects.
An Altoona police officer made contact with the female driver of the suspect vehicle and Johnson.
Johnson admitted he purchased a shotgun a few days prior and pointed it at another vehicle. Johnson said he felt threatened and pointed the gun at the other vehicle because he wanted to be left alone and that the shotgun was not loaded.
The driver of the suspect vehicle confirmed that Johnson pointed a shotgun at another vehicle and that it was not loaded.
If convicted of both charges, Johnson could be sentenced to up to one year in jail.