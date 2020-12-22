EAU CLAIRE — An altercation led to the drunken driving arrest of a Whitehall man for the ninth time, police said.
Thomas J. Johnson, 49, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of ninth-offense drunken driving and misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation, disorderly conduct and battery.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Johnson, which prohibits him from driving, drinking alcohol, entering taverns and making acts or threats of violence against anyone.
Johnson returns to court Feb. 2.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to Savers on Mall Drive on Sunday after a man saw Johnson and a woman hitting each other while sitting in a vehicle. When officers arrived, Johnson, who had been driving, was outside the vehicle. The woman was sitting in the front passenger seat.
An officer spoke with Johnson, who said he went to the Sojourner House to pick up the woman. Johnson said it is common for the woman to hit him or lie in attempts to get him into trouble. While speaking with Johnson, the officer detected an odor of intoxicants even though he was wearing a mask.
When asked how much he had to drink, Thomas said he had one drink and that the woman had thrown a bottle of vodka at him.
Johnson denied driving even though he said he picked the woman up earlier that day. A breath test showed Johnson's blood alcohol level was .094. He was restricted to a level of .02.
Officers learned Johnson had eight prior convictions for drunken driving: November 1993 and June 2001 in Milwaukee County, January 1995 in Waukesha County, twice in January 2002 and in September 2004 in Eau Claire County, and November 2010 and July 2015 in Trempealeau County.
Johnson's driver's license was revoked for three years in his most recent conviction and his driving privileges had not been reinstated.
The woman told police that Johnson is her boyfriend. She said they had been struggling recently to make ends meet.
The woman said Johnson had struck her in the face.
The woman said Johnson was stressed and he was driving while they argued. She said both of them had been drinking.
If convicted of the felony charge, Johnson could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.