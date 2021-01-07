EAU CLAIRE — Reactions from Chippewa Valley officials to Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol by violent protesters ranged from calling for President Donald Trump's removal from office to expressing shock at how seemingly unprepared police were for the threat.
Others also portrayed the Capitol takeover and attempt to overturn America's presidential election as a wake-up call and potential turning point in the nation's political divide.
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer and Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus both expressed dismay at the chaos in Washington, where dozens of officers were injured and one protester was shot and killed by police. Three others died from medical emergencies.
"The police response is to protect people's safety and property, and in this case the democratic process, during these kinds of events," Rokus said. "Clearly, the government's response yesterday was a failure."
Cramer described the situation as "mayhem" and said witnessing the Capitol attack made him "sick to his stomach" before adding, "Things just went horribly wrong and law enforcement wasn't prepared."
While he can't explain why security forces didn't appear to be ready for possible violence after weeks of warnings about potential resistance the day Congress gathered to certify that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had won the 2020 election, Cramer acknowledged that when officers are being overrun sometimes it's best for them to retreat and wait for backup as they did Wednesday in Washington.
For UW-Eau Claire history professor Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, the appropriate responses involve removing Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution or through a second impeachment followed by a conviction for his role in fomenting the violence. After weeks of casting doubt on the election results without evidence, Trump urged supporters rallying outside the White House Wednesday morning to march to the Capitol and "fight."
"He has to be removed immediately so he will not incite more violence," Ducksworth-Lawton said Thursday as military personnel were erecting a 7-foot-tall "nonscalable" fence around the entire Capitol. "Yesterday's tweets were pouring gas on the fire. He was clearly trying to incite violence."
To emphasize the rarity and seriousness of Wednesday's events, Ducksworth-Lawton pointed out that it was the first time the nation's Capitol had been breached since British forces torched the building in the War of 1812.
Noting that protesters built a gallows near the Capitol and engaged in social media chatter about killing lawmakers, she said law enforcement agencies and social media companies must start taking such threats seriously. Trump was banned indefinitely Thursday from Facebook and Instagram.
She said people need to understand that calling for violence is not protected speech under the First Amendment.
Cramer said he was impressed that officers, bolstered by the National Guard and an emergency curfew, re-established control of the Capitol and restored order within hours, enabling Congress to reconvene and complete the certification of Electoral College results. Vice President Mike Pence, presiding over the joint session, announced Biden's 306-232 victory in electoral votes early Thursday morning.
While Ducksworth-Lawton, a member of the Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission who consults with the Eau Claire Police Department on racial bias issues, praised the Secret Service for their successful efforts to protect lawmakers, she questioned why the mob was allowed to so easily gain access to the Capitol.
She said the Capitol generally is defended by snipers, with the area around the building divided into four security zones. The normal protocol would call for invaders to face increasingly harsh resistance — beginning with tear gas and rubber bullets and ending with the use of deadly force — with each zone they penetrate.
However, Ducksworth-Lawton was hesitant to blame D.C. area police for the security failures, citing reports suggesting that police were ordered not to resist too strongly and that Trump refused to activate the National Guard in advance of the protests.
"I'm going to put this on the shoulders of our president," she said, adding, "There will have to be an investigation to see what happened."
Ducksworth-Lawton and Cramer agreed protesters who stormed the Capitol should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, although they offered different interpretations to widespread claims, including by Biden, that the situation would have been handled differently if it involved Black Lives Matter protesters.
While Cramer said he disagreed with such assertions and said Wednesday's protest reminded him of this summer's racial justice protests and protesters occupying Wisconsin's Capitol during the Act 10 protests in 2011, Ducksworth-Lawton speculated that BLM protesters would have been met with more force, including National Guardsmen in riot gear.
Ducksworth-Lawton said Wednesday's "confluence of crazy" could represent a tipping point in which enough Americans realize political divisions have gone too far and start demanding change, which she maintained should begin by getting rid of gerrymandered political districts that lead to extreme candidates in both major parties.
After the national outrage about what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called a "failed insurrection," Geoff Peterson, chairman of the political science department at UW-Eau Claire, said he was surprised that more members of the Senate and House of Representatives didn't withdraw their objections to the balloting.
"I just figured they'd think it wasn't worth it," Peterson said, especially for an effort that was "pure political theater" and had no chance of overturning the election.
Peterson said his bigger concern involves whether such protests will become standard operating procedure whenever someone doesn't like the results of an election.
In the meantime, Republicans are facing a decision about the direction of their party after losing control of the House, Senate and White House.
"How much do they want to continue to follow the lead of President Trump and how much do they want to repudiate him?" Peterson asked.
With some Republicans still repeating Trump's claims of election fraud and others denouncing the president for his role in inciting the assault on the Capitol in which protesters wielded Trump and Confederate flags, it's unclear which direction the party will go.
"The battle lines are being drawn," Peterson said, "and we're going to see who wins."