EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who was intoxicated drove recklessly and too fast, and eventually caused a three-car crash at an Eau Claire intersection, police say.

Nicholas S. Ives, 22, 2844 11th St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of causing injury by drunken driving.

