Law enforcement are searching for a man suspected of robbing Peoples State Bank in Boyceville while armed Tuesday morning.
The suspect was not in custody as of Tuesday evening, Boyceville police chief Greg Lamkin said in a news release.
The Boyceville Police Department is looking for a man who pointed a weapon at a bank employee and left the bank with "an undisclosed amount of money," Lamkin said. No one was injured.
The man appeared to flee on foot; police don't know if he used a vehicle or had accomplices.
The man is white, possibly in his mid-20s and described as about five feet, nine inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a tan jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, Lamkin said.
Dunn County Communications received a report at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday of an armed robbery at the bank.
Two Boyceville schools went into precautionary lockdown at about 8:45 a.m., said Nicholas Kaiser, Boyceville district administrator.
In a precautionary lockdown, the schools are not allowing people in or out of classroom buildings, and students are confined to certain classroom areas, Kaiser said.
Students were released in standard procedures at the end of the school day Tuesday, Lamkin said.
The Boyceville Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Dunn County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident should call the department at 715-643-2215 or contact Dunn County Crime Stoppers at dunncocrimestoppers.com, Lamkin said.
The Boyceville, Colfax and Elk Mound police departments, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the robbery.