A female shortchange artist is accused of stealing money from various financial institutions, police say, including a Royal Credit Union branch in Eau Claire.
Bacrii N. Rostas, 32, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of fraud against a financial institution.
A warrant was issued for Rostas’ arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were sent May 24 to the RCU location at 1049 W. Clairemont Ave. The branch manager said employees conducted a money count and learned that one of the registers was off by about $3,500.
The manager said that a woman came in and presented about $7,000 in $50 bills.
The woman asked to change out the $50 bills for $100 bills.
The clerk did so and handed the woman the money. The woman then said she wanted $20 bills, not $100 bills.
The woman handed back the stack of $100 bills. The clerk set it aside and counted out and handed the woman a $7,000 stack of $20 bills.
The clerk later ran the stack of $100 bills through the money counting machine and it showed a total considerably less than the $7,000 initially counted.
Later that day, RCU received a crime alert from the fraud department warning of a female suspect entering a bank and doing the same thing.
The alert had a photo of the suspect, who matched the suspect from the RCU theft.
There were also reports of similar incidents from a Chippewa Falls bank and a bank north of Chippewa Falls.
Police reviewed the crime alert that was sent out by the La Crescent, Minn., Police Department.
La Crescent police said that a woman about 40 years old walked into a La Crescent bank May 22 and requested to exchange $3,500 in $50 bills to $100 bills. The cashier exchanged the money, giving the $100 bills to the woman.
The woman then asked for her $50 bills back. It was later determined by the cashier that the woman kept $1,600 of the $100 bills when she handed the stack back to the cashier.
After police examined bank video, it appears the woman covered the $100 bills with her arm and put some of the bills in her oversized purse.
Police learned Citizen’s Bank north of Chippewa Falls was targeted in the same manner.
The RCU video showed the woman using her left hand to pull back several bills from the bottom of the stack while handing the stack of bills back to the clerk with her right hand.
Police also received information that the woman committed the same crime in Stevens Point. Police there identified the suspect as Rostas.
Rostas was believed to be traveling with her husband. Homeland Security indicated that the couple was Romanian and had previously been deported.
The description of Bacrii indicated that she had four teeth outlined in gold, which matches the female suspect in the Eau Claire case.
The FBI advised Eau Claire police that Rostas has warrants for her arrest in three countries.
If convicted, Rostas could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.