EAU CLAIRE — Five area residents are accused by authorities of stealing six vehicles, keys and titles from an Eau Claire business. Most of the vehicles were recovered during the police investigation into the theft.
Adam A. Askland, 33, Fall Creek, Shauna I. Dommer, 37, 617 Grant Court, Chippewa Falls, Lucas W. Grabbs, 30, Stanley, Jerimie J. Kelling, 41, 617 Grant Court, Chippewa Falls, and Shawn D. Plotnik, 36, 3036 Runway Ave., are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft of movable property.
Plotnik is also charged with a felony count of burglary.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded July 21 to a reported burglary at Crossroads Service Center, 2910 E. Clairemont Ave. The co-owner said he arrived at work that morning and noticed a large work table out of place and papers scattered on the floor.
The doors for nearly every car in the parking lot were open. The doors had all been previously locked. The keys for 26 vehicles in the parking lot were missing from a key box inside the business.
The co-owner said his own vehicle, four laptop computers, 10 car titles and some money were also missing.
The following day, another Crossroads Service Center co-owner called police to report that six more vehicles had been stolen from the business. The vehicles belonged to customers. All six vehicles had their keys stolen the previous night.
Security video showed Plotnik prowling cars on the Crossroads Service Center property.
In the following days, two of the stolen vehicles were found unoccupied in a parking lot in Chippewa Falls. Some of the vehicles were found at the residence of Kelling and Dommer.
Police pulled over one of the stolen vehicles, which was being driven by Brummond. A license plate from one of the stolen vehicles was found in a vehicle pulled over during another traffic stop. That vehicle was being driven by Askland.
Grabbs was later identified as a suspect in the vehicle thefts.
If convicted, Plotnik could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.
Askland, Dommer, Grabbs and Kelling could each be sentenced to up to five years in prison.