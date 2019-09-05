An Eau Claire man accused of stabbing another man following a fight in the downtown area told police he “wanted to finish it.”
Michael Alexander, 28, 1114 First Ave., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.
A $10,000 cash bail was set for Alexander, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol, entering taverns or having contact with the other man.
Alexander returns to court Sept. 17 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded to a report of a stabbing at 12:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Fulton Street and First Avenue.
A man was found on the bike path with a stab wound to his neck. A bloody knife was a few feet away from the man.
A witness said that she, two friends and Alexander were sitting in the pavilion at that location for 15 to 20 minutes.
The witness knew Alexander lived on First Avenue because she had recognized him while walking on the bike path.
The witness said Alexander asked for a cigarette and was rambling and not making much sense.
The witness said Alexander then became confrontational with her male friend. They began to hit each other and rolled around on the ground.
The fight lasted several minutes until Alexander got up and walked away.
Alexander came back a few minutes later, wearing no shirt and walking in a confrontational manner.
Alexander approached the witness’ male friend from behind and began stabbing him.
Alexander said nothing until he started to stab the man. Alexander made a stabbing motion about 10 times and yelled profanities at the man.
Alexander then stopped, dropped the knife and ran back to his residence.
The man wobbled toward the bike path and collapsed to the ground.
The man was stabbed three times: In the left side of the neck, behind his left shoulder and near his shoulder blade.
Police contacted Alexander. He had abrasions and bruises to various parts of his body, and blood on his clothes and face.
Police said Alexander’s version of events was vague and confusing.
Alexander said the group at the pavilion asked him to have a drink with them.
An argument ensued over what one of the group’s members had in a cart.
Alexander said the man wanted to fight him so they started fighting.
“He started it, but I wanted to finish it,” Alexander said.
Alexander said he used the knife in self-defense to get the man off of him.
If convicted, Alexander could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.