EAU CLAIRE — A Regis Middle School teacher, who also serves as athletic director at Regis High School, repeatedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old sixth grade student at the school in 2018, police say.

The teacher, Jonathan J. Jarocki, denied that any sexual contact occurred between himself and the girl, police said.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com