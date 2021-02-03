EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek man sexually assaulted two young girls several years ago in a former at-home day care owned by his mother on Eau Claire's north side, authorities say.
Austin T. Thoren, 25, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts each of repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.
Judge Emily Long set a $50,000 signature bond for Thoren, which prohibits him from having contact with the girls or other children. Thoren must also maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Thoren returns to court March 16.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told Eau Claire police on Nov. 12 that her 14-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by Thoren at the at-home day care run by his mother when the girl was between the ages of 6 and 8.
The girl told her mother that Thoren would pull both her and a second girl into a room and perform sexual acts.
The girl was interviewed by authorities on Nov. 23. The girl said 30 minutes after she left Thoren's room, he would call the second girl into the room.
The girl recalled one incident where she and the second girl were both in Thoren's room at the same time.
The girl said Thoren would give her and the second girl candy and it turned into "weird things," meaning Thoren touching them. The girl said the touching started at the beginning of first grade.
Authorities interviewed the second girl on Dec. 14.
The second girl said she and the first girl had gone to the day care together from the time they were babies until they were 8 or 9 years old. The second girl said she was forced to do sexual things with Thoren on more than one occasion.
Police interviewed Thoren on Tuesday.
Thoren confirmed there was sexual contact between himself and the two girls. He said he didn't remember what all happened. He said he was in high school when these incidents occurred.
Thoren said he touched each girl between three and five times. The incidents occurred over a one- or two-year period, he said. He touched the girls after his mother would leave to go to a store.
Thoren said his siblings would be gone for after-school activities. He said he was alone when he touched the girls.
If convicted of all six charges, Thoren could be sentenced to up to 125 years in prison.