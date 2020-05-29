An Eau Claire teen is accused of stabbing another teen during an argument.
The assailant appeared to be under the influence of a drug, police said.
Tyrell W. Hedlund, 17, 527 Maple St., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of substantial battery and physical abuse of a child, and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed knife.
Hedlund is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the victim.
Hedlund was also ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
Hedlund returns to court July 16.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Thursday concerning an assault case.
A 17-year-old male came in and was treated for a deep laceration on his left arm. The male said he had fallen off his bicycle.
Mayo staff believed he was lying about falling off a bicycle to cover up what actually happened to his arm.
Mayo staff believed the male was cut by a knife. At one point, Mayo staff overheard the male say, “I’m not going to rat.”
The male’s friend also told police the male was injured by hitting a bench after falling off his bicycle.
When asked to tell the truth, the male’s friend said the male was cut with a knife during an argument with Hedlund in a driveway in the 500 block of Maple Street.
The friend said Hedlund carried the knife in a sheath on his waist band.
The friend said Hedlund was under the influence of Xanax.
Officers then spoke to Hedlund, who admitted to cutting the male with a knife.
Police noticed Hedlund was lethargic and his speech was very slow.
Hedlund is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of a prescription drug with intent to deliver in February in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the felony charges, Hedlund could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.