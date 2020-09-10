EAU CLAIRE — A man and woman face criminal charges after they victimized three people by using credit cards stolen from two wallets and a car, authorities say.
Joseph D. Fischer, 38, of Eau Claire, and Jennifer L. McElligott, 42, 511 Germania St., were each charged this week in Eau Claire County Court.
Fischer faces two felony counts of identity theft, three misdemeanor counts of theft by acquisition of a credit card, two misdemeanor counts of theft and a felony count of bail jumping.
McElligott faces one felony count of identity theft.
A $2,000 signature bond was set for Fischer, which prohibits him from using anyone else's personal identifying information.
Fischer returns to court Sept. 29.
A warrant has been issued for McElligott's arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man told police Aug. 30 he discovered his wallet was missing after a $314 charge was made at Casey's General Store in Altoona. The man said additional transactions were made without his consent at Toppers and Mega Holiday on Golf Road.
On Sept. 2, Altoona police learned a woman's credit card was stolen from a vehicle on Whistling Straights Drive. The card was used at Jade Garden in Eau Claire.
The following day, Eau Claire police learned a man's wallet, which contained credit and debit cards and $152 in cash, was stolen while he was at a tavern. One of the man's credit cards was used at various businesses in Eau Claire County. Additional charges were also made outside the county.
Police posted pictures of the suspects that were recorded on video during the fraudulent transactions.
Through Facebook, the suspects were identified as Fischer and McElligott. Fischer admitted that both he and McElligott used the stolen credit cards.
During a Sept. 4 search of Fischer's residence, police found several stolen items.
Fischer and McElligott are being prosecuted as repeat offenders. Fischer was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in June 2018 in Eau Claire County. McElligott was convicted of a felony count of methamphetamine delivery in May 2018 in Eau Claire County.