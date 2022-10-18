EAU CLAIRE — Three teens driving on Eau Claire’s south side shot a BB gun at other vehicles, damaging those vehicles, police say.

Mason J. Hrnciar, 19, of Mayville, Jacob F. Metzenbauer, 17, of Chippewa Falls, and Enrique A. Sveum, 19, of Adams, were each charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with various misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property as a party to a crime.

