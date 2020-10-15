EAU CLAIRE — Three women exposed four children to methamphetamine and other drugs in two separate cases, authorities say.
Jolene M. Johnson, 38, of Fall Creek, and Makenna R. Dawson, 26, 314 Harvest Lane, Altoona, were charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with two and one felony counts, respectively, of neglecting a child.
Nicole I. Meehan, 37, of Ashland, Ky., was charged with a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
Dawson failed to appear in court Thursday, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Johnson and Meehan are free on $2,000 signature bonds, which prohibit them from having contact with their children unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Meehan and Johnson return to court Nov. 23 and 24, respectively.
According to the criminal complaint in the Johnson and Meehan case:
Authorities learned July 23 that Johnson and Meehan may have been exposing their children to methamphetamine at a residence in the 100 block of Tenth Street West in Altoona.
Johnson's two children lived there, as did Meehan's child. Meehan was at the residence with the three children when authorities arrived.
Meehan said she was a heroin addict years ago but had been clean for a long time. She said she has never used methamphetamine. No drugs were found in Meehan's bedroom.
After Johnson arrived at the residence, both she and Meehan agreed to a voluntary drug test.
Urine tests for both Johnson and Meehan were positive for the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Johnson told authorities she had been staying with Meehan at the Altoona residence for a few days because her trailer in Fall Creek doesn't have electricity.
A hair follicle test on Meehan's child was positive for the presence of methamphetamine. A similar test on one of Johnson's children was positive for methamphetamine. A hair follicle test on the second child was positive for both meth and amphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint in Dawson's case:
Police received a report Aug. 6 that Dawson may be using meth around her child.
Dawson denied that report and provided a urine sample that tested positive for marijuana and negative for methamphetamine. But when she took a hair follicle test, it was positive for the presence of meth.
A hair follicle test of the child was positive for the presence of meth, cocaine and marijuana.
Dawson blamed the child's test on a woman with whom the baby was spending some weekends and overnights.