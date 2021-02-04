EAU CLAIRE — A routine traffic stop led to the discovery of a wide variety of drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy, LSD, marijuana and cocaine, police said.
Jacob G. Restad, 31, 3365 Blakeley Ave., and Amber F. Jacobson, 29, Cadott, were charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with seven and five counts, respectively, of felony and misdemeanor drug-related offenses.
Restad and Jacobson both received $1,500 signature bonds, which prohibit them from having contact with each other. They must also maintain absolute sobriety.
Restad and Jacobson return to court March 18.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy on patrol at Hastings Way and Clairemont Avenue pulled a vehicle over at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday after he noticed it was moving erratically. Restad was driving and Jacobson was the passenger.
Restad admitted he did not have a valid driver's license and had slapped some old license plates on the vehicle.
After learning that Restad and Jacobson had both been involved with a drug case, the deputy requested a drug detection dog. Both Restad and Jacobson told authorities they wouldn't find anything illegal inside the vehicle.
A second officer then arrived with the dog, which exhibited a positive alert to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers then searched the vehicle.
They found a folded $10 bill under the driver's seat that contained heroin.
A backpack with Restad's name and phone number on it contained bags holding heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy, LSD and marijuana.
Restad and Jacobson were taken to the Eau Claire County Jail. Jailers found plastic bags containing methamphetamine and heroin in Restad's sock. Plastic bags containing heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine were found inside Jacobson's bra. Jacobson said she did not know the drugs were in her bra.
Restad is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance in January 2017 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the felony charges, Restad and Jacobson could be sentenced to up to 39 years and three years in prison, respectively.