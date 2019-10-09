A vehicle pulled over for traffic violations in Altoona, police say, led to authorities finding a plethora of drugs.
Jason A. Carroll, 43, of Black River Falls, and Jamie H. Smothers, 43, of Merrillan, were each charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carroll was also charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of operating after revocation.
Smothers was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of illegally obtained prescriptions and possession of a controlled substance.
Signature bonds of $1,000 were set for both Carroll and Smothers. As conditions of bond, they must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with each other.
Carroll and Smothers return to court Nov. 20 and 21, respectively.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police officer noticed a vehicle engaged in several traffic violations at 12:17 a.m. Sept. 24 and conducted a traffic stop at McCann Drive and Hillcrest Parkway.
Carroll was the driver and Smothers was the passenger.
A records check showed Carroll had a revoked driver’s license and three open Jackson County felony criminal cases with bond conditions.
Smothers also had an open felony criminal case with a bond condition.
The vehicle was searched after a K-9 unit alerted officers to the presence of illegal substances.
A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine, heroin, several doses of Narcan and drug paraphernalia.
A search of Smothers’ purse found a test weight for a digital scale, a makeup mirror containing residue on its faces and four kinds of pills: gabapentin, clonazepam, morphine sulfate and phenobarbital.
Conditions of the ongoing bonds signed by both Carroll and Smothers prohibited them from committing new crimes.
Carroll is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in April 2016 in Jackson County.
If convicted of the felony charges, Carroll and Smothers could be sentenced to up to six and 4½ years in prison, respectively.