EAU CLAIRE — Two Eau Claire men attacked two other men earlier this month during an armed home invasion on the city’s south side, police say.

Aundray J. Houston, 49, and D’Qundray M. Houston, 22, both of 820 Oxford Ave., were each charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of attempted armed robbery, a felony count of armed burglary, and a misdemeanor count of battery.