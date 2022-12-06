EAU CLAIRE — Up to $30,000 worth of jewelry was taken during a residential burglary on Princeton Avenue in Eau Claire, police say.

Melissa M. Borchardt, 44, 1105 Barland St., Ivy L. Leonard, 23, E9871 410th Ave., and Raina L. Rodefer, 19, 2204 Abbe Hill Drive, were each charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of burglary.

