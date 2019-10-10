A state trooper was only concerned by the van’s loud exhaust.
But after pulling the vehicle over, authorities say, the trooper found nearly 2 pounds of marijuana inside the loud van.
Isaac J. Jensen, 25, 6751 North Road, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jensen is free on a $500 signature bond, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol, entering taverns or having contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities.
Jensen returns to court Nov. 19.
According to the criminal complaint:
A state trooper was finishing up a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 53 and North Road in the town of Washington when he saw a tan van pass him with a loud exhaust.
The trooper conducted a traffic stop of the van with the intention of issuing a warning for the loud exhaust.
The trooper approached the driver, identified as Jensen, who was visibly shaking and appeared to be nervous.
Jensen told the trooper the loud exhaust was due to his transmission going out.
When asked why he was so nervous, Jensen replied that cops make him nervous.
The trooper went to his squad car to complete paperwork.
When he returned to Jensen’s van, the trooper could smell a strong odor of raw marijuana.
The trooper told Jensen he would have to search the van.
The trooper found a bag of marijuana and an electronic scale in a door pocket.
The trooper found several clean glass pipes in the center console.
A backpack behind the passenger seat contained several small plastic bags with marijuana.
Several other plastic bags with marijuana were found around the back seat area of the van.
Several black plastic jars contained marijuana residue.
In a duffel bag behind the driver’s seat, the trooper found several empty vacuum-seal bags containing a large amount of marijuana residue.
Jensen was arrested and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.
The marijuana found in the vehicle weighed 860 grams.
The trooper recognized that the amount of marijuana found in the van was more than typical for personal use.
If convicted of the felony charge, Jensen could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.