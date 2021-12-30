EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman caused a hit-and-run crash on Clairemont Avenue earlier this month that shattered a man’s ankle, police say.
Ruth Rosas, 46, 2305 Craig Road, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of hit and run causing great bodily harm.
Rosas is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Jan. 20.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police officers were sent to Clairemont Avenue and Cameron Street at 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 14 for a two-vehicle crash with injury.
An officer learned that Rosas, who was driving the Ford Explorer involved in the crash, had left the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, a Nissan Altima, had injuries to his left hand, face and right leg and ankle. His vehicle had heavy front end damage and was no longer drivable.
The man was transported to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
A witness told officers he and the Nissan Altima were both driving south on Clairemont Avenue and they had a green traffic light.
As they approached the intersection with Cameron Street, Rosas’ Ford Explorer attempted to turn left onto Cameron Street and collided with the Altima.
The witness said both Rosas and her male passenger left the Ford Explorer and walked toward a nearby gas station without providing any identifying information.
Authorities received a call two days later from Rosas, who admitted to driving at the time of the crash. She said she and her son were coming from a fast food restaurant and were heading to the gas station before going to a friend’s house.
Rosas said she was driving north on Clairemont Avenue when she attempted to turn west on Cameron Street and collided with the Altima.
Rosas admitted her traffic light was flashing yellow, indicating she needed to yield to oncoming traffic.
When asked why she didn’t remain at the scene following the crash, Rosas said she left because there was “a lot of smoke.”
She finally said she was not sure why she left the scene other than she wanted to be with family because she was injured.
An officer spoke with the driver of the Nissan Altima on Dec. 17. The man said his right ankle is not repairable. A bone in the ankle is shattered into several small pieces. There is not a repair that would “fix” the shatter.
The man said this would be a permanent or protracted loss of impairment of the function of the ankle.
If convicted, Rosas could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.