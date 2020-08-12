EAU CLAIRE — An Augusta woman, police say, damaged a garage and wound up under a tree during a reckless driving incident in the city.
Jennifer M. Susedik, 54, 413 Pine St., was charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee an officer, and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Susedik, who returns to court Oct. 5.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Augusta resident called Augusta police on Monday to report a reckless driver in the area of Spring and Brown streets. The resident said the driver, later identified as Susedik, was driving at excessive speeds, squealing tires and honking the horn.
An officer found the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The officer eventually lost sight of the vehicle. While officers continued to search the area for the vehicle, they received numerous other complaints regarding reckless driving behavior in the city.
Susedik’s vehicle was eventually located. Two doors were open and a large tree was on top of it.
Susedik appeared to have attempted to drive under a fallen tree and became stuck. The vehicle was unoccupied. Officers searched the area. They eventually found and arrested Susedik.
A witness told police she had seen Susedik’s vehicle enter a driveway in Augusta. The vehicle was traveling so fast, the witness thought the vehicle would roll once it entered the driveway.
The vehicle struck a chair and garage at the residence in the 500 block of Wood Street. The owner of the residence went outside to observe the damage. Some of the siding on the woman’s garage was dented.
Officers then spoke to other witnesses who said they observed Susedik driving recklessly.
If convicted of the felony charges, Susedik could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.