EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman embezzled nearly $30,000 while serving as treasurer of the Sam Davey Elementary School’s PTA and the school’s Boys and Girls Scout troops, authorities say.
Christine M. Busse, 36, 3321 Starr Ave., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of theft in a business setting.
Busse is scheduled to make her initial court appearance today.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were alerted on Feb. 1 that Busse had been taking money out of the Sam Davey PTA accounts for her personal use. Two members of the PTA discovered 11 unauthorized transactions had been checks that Busse made out to herself and then deposited into an unknown account. The final transaction was a cash withdrawal from the account on Dec. 2.
The total amount taken from the Sam Davey PTA account by Busse was estimated at nearly $14,000.
Busse sent a text message to one of the PTA members apologizing for taking money and stating numerous reasons for doing so. Busse said she planned to pay back the money.
The two PTA members said they had been friends with Busse. They said Busse had been going through financial troubles and personal issues such as various medical problems and a divorce.
A person affiliated with the Boy Scout troop at Sam Davey said Busse also used to be their treasurer. The troop discovered that nearly $4,600 was missing from their account.
The troop found several cash deposits into the account that should have been made by Busse but were not completed. There were also seven checks that Busse wrote out to herself.
Police were notified that Busse was also treasurer of the Sam Davey-affiliated Girl Scout troop. That troop discovered there were fraudulent transactions dating back to 2014 involving Busse. There were unauthorized transactions and missing funds from nut and cookie fundraisers.
The Girl Scout troop is missing nearly $10,900, which was attributed to theft by Busse.
Busse responded by sending a text message to officials of the Boy Scout troop.
“I have been in financial trouble, going through a hard divorce, a car accident, medical issues, a toxic relationship that ended ... all while struggling with depression and alcohol dependency,” Busse said in the text message.
“I’ve hit bottom and I need help. I had planned to pay the money back with my tax return and it got out of hand. I was to make this right and not lose what good I have left in my life,” she said.
“If there is any way to not involve the police, please show me that mercy. It would destroy my life,” Busse said in the text message. “I have made major mistakes, but I want to make it right and get my life back on track.”
If convicted of the three charges, Busse could be sentenced to up to 13 years in prison.