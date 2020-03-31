An Eau Claire woman is accused of embezzling as much as $12,000 from her town of Union employer.
Lisa J. Sainburg, 53, 2626 Shady Grove Road, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting.
Sainburg is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Sept. 10.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to Bobcat Plus, 8500 Chayne Drive, in the town of Union on Jan. 21 to investigate a possible embezzlement case.
The store manager told the deputy she noticed a discrepancy regarding cash payments as she was sending out invoice bills to customers.
A $300 cash payment she personally received from a customer on Jan. 3 was never deposited.
The store manager said she then reviewed other invoices that were paid in cash and discovered several that were never deposited in the bank.
The store manager said most cash payments occur at the parts section of the store. The parts manager takes the cash to the office of the sales administrator, who is Sainburg.
Sainburg has been working in that position since spring 2019.
The parts manager retrieves the correct change while leaving the payment in Sainburg’s cash drawer.
The parts manager then prints off an invoice for the customer noting the payment was in cash and puts a copy of the invoice in a file cabinet in Sainburg’s office.
The store manager told the deputy that Sainburg is in charge of depositing the money received into the bank.
Sainburg told the store manager on Jan. 20 that she would be leaving her job at Bobcat Plus at the end of that month.
The store manager said cash payments never deposited in the bank totaled $12,607 between Oct. 17 and Jan. 3.
The deputy met with Sainburg on Feb. 19.
Sainburg said she did not take more than $12,000. She said she took about $400 from the $440 invoice dated Dec. 31 to pay for gifts for her children.
Sainburg then asked to look at the invoices.
Sainburg said she took all the money except for a $4,500 invoice from Oct. 17 and a $765 invoice from Nov. 26. She said the $4,500 invoice didn’t have the word cash written on it.
Discounting those two invoices, Sainburg said she took $8,107.
Sainburg told the deputy after an incident on July 29, in which she did not make a cash deposit for $5,323 because she claimed she lost the money, her mindset changed that she could “borrow a little bit here and little bit there.”
The store manager told the deputy she knows the $4,500 invoice in question was made in cash because she personally took the money and placed it in Sainburg’s office.
If convicted, Sainburg could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.