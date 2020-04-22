A Chippewa Falls woman is accused of stabbing another woman four times during an argument outside an Eau Claire motel.
The woman who was stabbed was treated at an Eau Claire hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Taylor A. Simpson, 30, 609 Irvine St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon.
Judge John Manydeeds set a $5,000 cash bail for Simpson, which prohibits her from having contact with the victim.
Simpson returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police officers were sent to America’s Best Value Inn, 809 W. Clairemont Ave., on April 12 for a report of a woman being stabbed.
Officers met with the victim, who was with her boyfriend and wrapping up her stab wounds on her arms, chest and abdomen.
The woman was sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for treatment.
The woman said she and her boyfriend booked a room at the motel because it was her birthday and she wanted to celebrate.
The woman said she also invited a male and Simpson to hang out with them at the motel.
The male said he and Simpson had been having an argument over the phone.
After receiving a text from Simpson, the male said he went out to the parking lot to confront Simpson. The woman followed.
Simpson and the male began to argue in the parking lot.
When the woman stepped between the two, Simpson began to assault the woman, and the two ended up on the ground.
At one point, the male said, Simpson pulled out a knife and began to stab the woman.
The male then immediately took the woman up to her room.
Two days later, Simpson’s mother told police she was trying to get her daughter to turn herself in.
Chippewa Falls police advised Eau Claire police on Tuesday that they had Simpson in custody.
Simpson is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in March 2019 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted, Simpson could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.