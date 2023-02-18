EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie woman stole more than $1,300 worth of merchandise during three trips to Woodman's in Altoona in October and November, police say.

Stephanie A. Forward, 47, N70778 520th St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of retail theft and bail jumping.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com