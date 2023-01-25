EAU CLAIRE — A Mondovi woman stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise after entering the fitting room of an Eau Claire store, police say.

Amber R. Barta, 37, 141 W. Water St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of retail theft and four felony counts of bail jumping.

