A Wheeler woman is accused of stealing mail from a town of Seymour residential mailbox.
The woman then altered a check destined to pay for garbage service to make it payable to herself, authorities said.
Laura B. Cooper, 40, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of forgery, a misdemeanor count of theft of mail and four counts of bail jumping.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Cooper, which prohibits her from having contact with the residence or its occupants.
Cooper returns to court Sept. 21.
According to the criminal complaint:
A town of Seymour resident told an Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputy July 17 that someone had stolen a check out of her mailbox and cashed it.
The woman said on the evening of July 10, she put three checks in her mailbox to be collected and delivered to pay her bills.
The next morning, the woman said, she noticed one check was missing.
On July 17, the woman checked her bank account and noticed that the missing check had been cashed.
The woman viewed an image of the cashed check and saw that someone had whited out almost all of her handwriting.
The only thing that didn’t get whited out was the woman’s signature.
The woman had written the check to Advanced Disposal, which had been whited out and replaced with the name Laura Cooper.
The value of the check was $174.98.
The woman said she does not know Cooper and did not recognize the handwriting.
The woman later emailed the deputy to tell him she discovered the check was cashed at the Menomonie Walmart on July 15.
The deputy secured surveillance footage from the Walmart.
Authorities used a prior booking photo to confirm that the woman cashing the check was Cooper.
Cooper was free on signature bonds for four pending criminal cases in both Dunn and Eau Claire counties.
The bonds prohibited the woman from committing no new crimes.
If convicted of the felony charges, Cooper could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.