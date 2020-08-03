A Fall Creek couple is accused of neglecting their baby after police say the woman used heroin in the car with the child in the vehicle.
Lindsay C. Nohr, 35, and Robert B. Metzenbauer, 41, both of 8855 Green Acres Court, were each charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.
Metzenbauer also faces a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for both Nohr and Metzenbauer, who return to court Sept. 28.
As conditions of bond, Metzenbauer must maintain absolute sobriety and comply with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police and EMS personnel were called to a report Sunday of an unresponsive woman lying on a sidewalk in the 400 block of North Farwell Street.
Metzenbauer told police Nohr, his girlfriend, asked him to pick her up from the north side of Eau Claire.
When he arrived, Metzenbauer said, Nohr was unresponsive and was holding their 18-month-old child.
Metzenbauer was asked if Nohr had consumed any drugs and he said he didn’t know.
Metzenbauer told a second officer he received a call from a third party that he needed to pick up his passed out girlfriend.
“They left her for dead,” he told police.
Metzenbauer told the second officer he didn’t know who called him.
Another man at the scene told police he had been in the car with both Metzenbauer and Nohr.
A police officer spoke with Nohr at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Nohr admitted she overdosed on heroin and that she, Metzenbauer and their child were all in the vehicle when she was using the drug.
Nohr admitted she knows it’s wrong to use heroin while with her child.
Based on speaking with the man and Nohr, a police officer determined that Metzenbauer was lying.
When confronted by police, Metzenbauer continued to say he was called to the scene and was not there when Nohr overdosed.
Metzenbauer is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs in January in Chippewa County.
If convicted of the felony charge, both Metzenbauer and Nohr could each be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.