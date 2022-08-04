EAU CLAIRE — An Augusta woman victimized her parents for thousands of dollars through a fraudulent credit card spree, police say.

Carrolee A. Moore, 48, 218 W. Perkins St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with nine felonies: two counts each of uttering a forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, and theft or possession of stolen financial transaction cards, and one count of fraud against a financial institution.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com