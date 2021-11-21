EAU CLAIRE — It's a common perception that the partisan divide is widening in the United States.
Charles Franklin, the well-known Wisconsin political observer and Marquette Law School poll director, told Eau Claire business and community leaders Friday that polls indicate that perception indeed has become reality.
Among the evidence Franklin cited is that ticket splitting among Wisconsin voters between a presidential candidate of one party and an Assembly candidate of another was still relatively common in 2000 but had nearly disappeared by 2020.
"It sure looks like people are only voting by the party label now to a degree that absolutely was not the case 20 years ago," Franklin said in a presentation at Pablo Center at the Confluence as part of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce's Eggs & Issues series.
The trend, which political scientists call the nationalization of elections, raises troubling questions about how elected officials can represent the unique interests of their districts when they are punished at the polls for crossing party lines on votes, he said.
The drift toward partisanship also is reflected in polls that indicate how positively people feel about their own party and how negatively they feel about the other.
While the level of warmth felt toward one's own party has stayed about the same from the late 1980s, the level of warmth for the opposing party has been cut in half, Franklin said.
"We don't love our party any better, but we despise the other party more, and that is something that drives our politics a lot," he said.
Just nine years ago, Franklin said, he used to make the point in speeches that it's probably a good thing that Democrats and Republicans tend to alternate turns in power.
With the more polarized electorate, however, Franklin said he can't imagine making that pitch anymore because "both sides are so convinced that the other side is literally a threat to the democracy."
"It reflects this negative partisanship in which people are reacting so strongly to what they see as the awfulness of the other party that it drives them to a point of a more extreme position. It may not be ideologically more extreme, but it is more extreme emotionally and personally," he said. "At that point, how could you possibly split your ticket, because you're splitting it between good and evil."
Such a state of extreme partisanship, which appears to be continually worsening, is "a horrible thing that we've come to, but it does reflect where public attitudes are right now," Franklin concluded.
The pollster also shared these observations from polling and census data:
• Much of Wisconsin is seeing a decline in the percentage of children in the population, which likely will lead to difficult policy decisions related to school consolidation and labor force shortages.
"If we're having trouble finding enough workers now ... I think this is a worrisome picture and one that policymakers and individual citizens need to be considering," Franklin said.
• History suggests Democrats likely will lose congressional seats in the 2022 midterm elections, as only four times since the Civil War has the president's party not lost seats in the House of Representatives in the election in the middle of his first term. The average number of seats lost in those midterms is 26.4.
With Democrats now holding a slim 220-212 majority, "the House is almost surely going into Republican hands next year," Franklin said, acknowledging that redistricting and world events could alter that forecast.
• Incumbents face a challenging political environment a year before the 2022 elections, with a Marquette Law School poll of registered Wisconsin voters released earlier this month showing a greater number of unfavorable than favorable views of all seven political figures included in the survey.
That applied to Democrats — President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin — as well as Republicans — former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Ron Johnson.
Noting that it was the first time in 67 statewide polls that every political figure inquired about earned net negative ratings from respondents, Franklin said, "Wisconsin voters are kind of grumpy right now."
Polls don't show how long that will be the case.