CHIPPEWA FALLS — A pop-up drive-in movie theater is slated to open in Chippewa Falls this weekend, with movie-goers hearing the film through their car stereo.
Brian Sandy with Alpha Marketing & Events said his plan is to have a screen open Saturday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Sandy is working to obtain rights to show a family-friendly film; he anticipates being able to announce today which movie will be shown. He had planned to have a screen in Menomonie on Friday, but that event has been canceled.
Gates will open at 8 p.m. with the movie beginning at 8:45 p.m.
“It’s going to be wild,” Sandy said. “It will be something to get them out of their house. We’re excited. It’s going over well on Facebook.”
Sandy estimates it is a three-day setup. People would only leave their vehicles to go to a bathroom building. Concession purchases can be made online and will be delivered to the vehicle. Car stereos will need to be running and turned to an FM station to hear the sound.
“If everything goes right, we’ll do it into June,” Sandy said. “I’ve had calls from outside the area, who want us do it (in their city).”
Rusty Volk, the fairgrounds’ executive director, said the idea of showing movies there has been floating around for a while, and other fairgrounds around the state are being utilized in similar ways.
“We’d one (outdoor movies) for RV rallies before," Volk said. “We’ve shown a movie on the side of a building.”
Volk estimated that 100 cars could be parked in front of the permanent stage on the grounds, where the screen would be erected.
“Everything is canceled on the grounds, but the grounds are ready to go,” Volk said. “I thought it was a great idea for people to get out for an event. It provides another activity for people to do.”
Sandy said he is checking to see if he can open the grandstand to roughly 25% capacity, which would allow for another 400 people to view the movie.
“Whether we do that or not is still to be determined,” Sandy said.
Because Sandy isn’t applying for a beer license, he doesn’t need approval from the city to hold the event. Chippewa Falls mayor Greg Hoffman said he didn’t have any issues with the event taking place, although it means everyone will be leaving the area around 11 p.m.
“With the direction (of the screen), it’s facing to the south, it isn’t really going to affect nearby homeowners,” Hoffman said.
Micon Cinemas is a sponsor of the event, but general manager Dan Olson said his role is limited. Olson is helping obtain the film to be shown this week.
“I think it would be great for the area,” Olson said. “We want to do it the right way; we want the movie to look good and sound good, and make the right experience for everyone.”
With the ruling by the state Supreme Court last week that eliminates the stay-at-home order, Olson said he is looking at possibly reopening the downtown theater by June 1, and the main Eau Claire theater in the near future. First, he wants to see if he needs to reduce capacity and possibly block some seats from being used. He also isn't sure what new movies will be available.
“We’re not at that point yet,” Olson said of re-opening. “Chippewa Falls (theater) is still under remodel. We’d like to get open as soon as possible, but we want to do it in the right way.”
Sandy is remaining vague on his plans for the Menomonie site. He is currently looking at using city-owned property, but if that falls through, he has options of private property to show the movies.
To learn more, visit cvdrivein.com