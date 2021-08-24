A crowd enjoys music by Jesse Stratton Band as the sun set over the Chippewa River last Thursday during the Sounds Like Summer concert series at Phoenix Park. The final edition of the 2021 series is scheduled Thursday.
EAU CLAIRE — As the first leaves begin to turn for fall, a popular summer tradition is winding down for the season.
After being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chippewa Valley’s major outdoor concert series returned this year to enthusiastic and grateful crowds.
“It was nice to be back for sure,” said Lindsey Quinnies, program manager for The Local Store and Volume One, which put on the Sounds Like Summer concerts on Thursday nights in Phoenix Park. “I think people were really excited to get out and do something after a year with no organized activities. We saw a lot of enthusiasm from the community.”
Not only was the outdoor music well received by concert goers, but the bands expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform in front of live audiences again, Quinnies said.
“Every band was really excited to play,” she said.
“Many of them hadn’t been able to play in front of people for over a year.”
Though outdoor venues are considered to pose less of a risk, organizers still asked unvaccinated attendees to wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others to prevent the spread of COVID-19, based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The 14th season of Sounds Like Summer will end Thursday night. Music starts at 6 p.m.
The story was similar in Altoona, where people flocked to River Prairie Park on Mondays for Kickin’ it Country concerts and on Wednesdays for Rock’N on the River shows.
“It went great,” said Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat. “We had huge turnouts.”
After a year of quarantining and self-isolation amid the global health crisis, Golat said, “People were clearly just hungry to do fun things, see people and be entertained.”
While the year’s final Kickin’ it Country show was Monday, Rock’N on the River continues with concerts at 6:30 p.m. today and Wednesday, Sept. 1.
In Chippewa Falls, the season’s final edition of the Music at the Riverfront concert series is scheduled at 6 p.m. Sunday at Chippewa Riverfront Park.
Despite the inevitable seasonal end of outdoor concerts in Wisconsin, lovers of the tradition can take comfort in the knowledge that after a long winter flowers will bloom again next spring, followed by the sweet strains of music wafting through Chippewa Valley parks.