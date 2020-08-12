CHIPPEWA FALLS — There are several ominous signs of the spread of COVID-19 in Chippewa County this week, as the number of new cases climbed, the one-week positivity rate increased, and the number of people hospitalized grew.
Kristen Kelm, community health division manager in the county's Department of Public Health, said during a weekly press conference Wednesday that there were 29 new cases in the past week, up from 15 the previous week.
Meanwhile, the number of tests given declined by 31, to 541, meaning the one-week positivity rate hit 5.36%. Kelm noted that the 14-day rolling average for the positivity rate remains at 4.3%.
Chippewa County also now has three people hospitalized with COVID-19-related symptoms. There was just one person hospitalized last week.
The number of active cases remained steady, with 28 people still showing symptoms of the virus this week, up from 27 last week.
Schools across Chippewa County continue to make plans to open for in-class learning. Cadott schools Superintendent Jenny Starck noted that the Stanley-Boyd school district was among the districts in the state that obtained a waiver to start classes early, and students will return there next week. By starting early, it gives the district the possibility of later shutting down for a period of time but still meeting the state's classroom time requirements, Starck explained.
"We're all cautionary to not say, 'Here is our final plan.' This is our current plan," Starck said.
Other districts are still working hard to put finishing touches in place, from installing shields to preparing staff. Starck acknowledged her concerns about having in-person learning.
"I worry about our kids for all kind of reasons," Starck said. "It's why we spend so much time planning. It adds a level of anxiety for all of us."
Starck said the state's Department of Health will be making recommendations of how many children, teachers and staff would have to be quarantined after a positive case is determined in a school. Districts are planning to limit interaction between children.
"We're trying to keep kids in cohorts as much as possible," Starck said.
Starck said there has long been a mindset among teachers of pushing themselves to go to school when sick, and they are working hard to change that mindset.
"If we had a larger outbreak, we could have to close, just because of staffing," she said.