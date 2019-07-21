Winning pitcher Nate Custer said it best.
“We’re super excited,” he said. “We really wanted to earn our way in.”
He was referring to the chances of Chippewa Falls Post 77 qualifying for next week’s American Legion state tournament to be held at Chippewa’s Casper Park.
Post 77 defeated Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53 5-4 in Sunday’s winning bracket game of the Region 1 AAA regional.
Chippewa is an automatic state meet entry as the host team but now needs one win to win the regional. In that event, the second place team would get the state bid.
That will be decided today when Eau Claire faces La Crosse in a 1 p.m. game and that winner will face Chippewa Falls in the finals, needing to beat Post 77 twice to win it.
“We’re still in it,” Pizza Hut manager Mark Faanes said. “The guys are down, they don’t like to lose but they know what they’ve got to do. The goal is still the state tournament.”
Chippewa had to come from a first inning 4-1 deficit to win and did it with two runs in both the second and third innings as the game went scoreless the rest of the way.
“Down or up, our guys like to compete,” Chippewa manager Drew Steinmetz said. “After winning this one, we’ll see how the guys do in the state and the rest of the year.”
Dan Weiland drove in the first Post 77 run with a single in the first but Pizza Hut responded with four in the bottom of the inning.
Pizza Hut got run-scoring singles from Ethan Kjellberg and Carter Hesselman and a two-run blow by Logan Rasmussen.
It was big at the time, but in the long run not enough as they could not score again.
“After the first, we couldn’t string any hits together,” Faanes said. “Credit their guy, he pitched a great game.”
Matt Pomietlo’s rapped a two-run single in the second and Chippewa took the lead in the third, scoring both runners on hit batters with the bases loaded. Austin Sykora and Ben Steinmetz, the No. 8 and 9 batters in the lineup, took the hit pitches off Pizza Hut starter and loser Austin Selz.
“Austin was not his usual self,” Faanes said. “He has an ankle injury that bothers him and that had an impact on his pitching. Jackson (Faulkner) did a great job in relief.”
Falkner allowed only two baserunners over the last four innings but couldn’t get any help from the bats.
Custer went the first six innings before being forced out by the 105-pitch count.
“Nate had a rough start, but after that, it was lights out,” Drew Steinmetz said.
Custer scattered eight hits and walked only one in his six innings. Kendren Gullo came on to retire the side in order in the bottom of the seventh.
“I was feeling a little down on myself early but I changed my mindset, hit the reset button and was able to go after them full force,” Custer said. “That was huge when we got ahead and I felt a lot better in the late innings.”
Weiland had a double and single for Post 77 while Rasmussen had two hits and Gabe O’Brien a double for Pizza Hut.
In today’s must win for Pizza Hut, Faanes said Carter Hesselman will get the call on the mound.
In Sunday’s first game, Superior scored four runs early and rode the slants of Hunter Frahm, who allowed five hits and struck out eight in going the distance in a 5-1 win over Hudson.
Caden Kimmes and Joey Barker had two hits each for Superior and Isaac Rios and Jake Brill had run-scoring hits in the first. Losing pitcher Teddy Donna drove in Hudson’s lone run.
In the final game of the day, La Crosse squeaked out a 6-5 victory over Superior to advance in the tournament.
CHIPPEWA FALLA POST 77 5, PIZZA HUT\POST 53 4
CHIPPEWA (5)
AB-R-H-RBI:Matt Pomielto, cf, 4-0-1-2, Luke Franz, 2b, 3-1-0-0, Dane Weiland, c, 4-0-2-1, Nolan Hutzler, ss, 4-1-1-0, Luke Schemenauer, 3b, 3-1-1-0, Nate Hayes, 1b, 3-1-1-0, Riley Freid, lf, 3-1-0-0, Austin Sykora, lf, 2-0-1-0, Ben Steinmetz, rf, 2-0-0-0. Totals 27-5-7-5.
PIZZA HUT (4)
Gabe O’Brien, cf, 3-1-1-0. Connor Stoik 3b, 3-0-0-0, Marcus Cline, cf, 4-1-1-0, Ethan Kjellberg, dh, 4-1-1-1, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 3-1-1-0, Carter Hesselman, ss, 3-0-1-1, Jack Fentress, rf, 3-0-1-0, Logan Rasmussen, lf, 3-0-2-2, Joel Zachow, 2b, 2-0-0-0. Totals 28-4-8-4.
Chippewa 122 000 0 — 5 7 2
Pizza Hut 400 000 0 — 4 8 0
E — Hutzler, Schemenauer. LOB — Chippewa 7, Pizza Hut 7. 2B – Weiland, O’Brien. Sac – Stoik.
IP H R ER BB SO
Chippewa
Nate Custer, W 6 8 4 4 1 3
Kendren Gullo, S 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pizza Hut
Austin Selz, L 3 6 5 3 3 1
Jackson Faulkner 4 1 0 0 1 4
PB – Fentress. HBP – Kapanke, Zachow (by Custer), Sykora, Steinmetz (by Selz). U – Jim Day, Denny Whiteside. T – 1:56.