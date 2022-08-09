EAU CLAIRE — Building affordable housing to low-income residents in the city's Cannery District could have the temporary side effect of impinging traffic to a business in that area.
Eau Claire City Councilman Roderick Jones found conflicting emotions between the city getting much-needed affordable housing, but also the short-term blow to businesses that a full street closure brings.
"I'm excited for this, but I do feel bad," he said during Tuesday's council meeting. "This area has been hit by structural progress, which has been good, but I definitely am sympathetic."
Developers of apartment complex The Current are seeking to close a block of North Oxford Avenue for several months during construction of its second building.
At the start of construction, the developers would only take up curbside parking spaces along the street from Aug. 15 to Sept. 15. After that though, the developers are asking to place a construction crane, trailer and building materials on the traffic lanes until Jan. 15.
"The businesses raised concerns about having a closure that long," said David Solberg, Eau Claire's engineering director and deputy city manager.
Chief among them is the Brewing Projekt, the Eau Claire brewery and taproom located across the street from The Current.
After disruptions to his business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and then roadwork on Oxford Avenue, brewery owner Will Glass said closing the road would be another blow to the business.
"The idea of shutting our street down in the same year for another five months is too much," he said.
Customers would still be able to reach the Brewing Projekt's parking lot during the closure, but traffic would only flow to the brewery from one direction instead of two, according to a city map.
Glass hopes the proposed closure could be modified to keep the northbound lane of North Oxford Avenue open.
Solberg noted that lane would run alongside a construction crane, creating at most 16½ feet of width for vehicles.
City Attorney Stephen Nick reminded council members that they should be focused on public safety as their priority.
Ultimately the council voted 9-0 — Councilmen Andrew Werthmann and Joshua Miller were absent — to postpone a decision on the road closure for two weeks. The added time is intended for the businesses and developers, who have previously met to discuss the closure, to have further talks.
Developer Tyler Warner of W Capital Group said he's OK with the delay.
"I think we can wait on the decision," he told the council. "We can sit down with business owners again."
He still desires to start construction this month, which he said can be accommodated by just using the on-street parking stalls.
The Current's first building completed in 2020 had apartments rented at market rates, but the new building will be primarily for low-income residents. Of the 43 units in the second building, 36 will be priced so people making 30% to 60% of the county median income can afford to rent them.
Other business
Also during Tuesday's meeting:
• A $2 million State Trust Fund loan will serve as gap financing to pay the final bills for renovations of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library before the last donations to the project arrive in 2024, the council decided in a 9-0 vote.
• Resident Randal Smith got the council's unanimous approval to paint a mural depicting a saxophone player at the corner of Franklin and Fay streets.
• The city will provide $800,000 through a downtown tax increment financing district to a five-story building that Merge Urban Development plans to create along North Barstow Street. An agreement with the developer, approved in a 9-0 council vote, requires that the new building will be worth at least $8 million for tax purposes.