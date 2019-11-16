To help explain how cohesive a bond TU Dance and Bon Iver formed as they worked on “Come Through,” one of the co-creators provided an illustrative story about a meeting at Justin Vernon’s April Base studios.
In a recent phone interview, Toni Pierce-Sands, artistic director of the St. Paul-based company, summed up the personal and professional relationship the group forged with the indie rock band as “incredible,” adding, “it continues to be.”
That would seem to be an accurate word, considering the reception received by the work they’ll present Friday through Sunday, Nov. 24, in Pablo Center at the Confluence.
One reviewer cited the “arresting and daring new compositions” by Vernon (plus a cover of Leon Russell’s “Song for You”), adding that while the audience didn’t hear Bon Iver hits, “they got something better.” Another writer concluded: “The masterful combination of (Vernon’s) already emotionally intense music and the narratives allowed by dance made for an unforgettable combination.”
But for a more detailed explanation of the production, Pierce-Sands described a session at April Base.
In advance of the dancers’ visit to the studio in Fall Creek, Vernon had sent music to Uri Sands, also a TU Dance artistic director and choreographer as well as Pierce-Sands’ husband.
“He sent so much music, I mean a library, a plethora of things,” Pierce-Sands said. “And Uri started kind of putting through the music his ideas, if you will, kind of piecing together, mapping them together in terms of the choreography and music that basically Uri kind of organized in terms of an order he thought he may want to work to. And so we did that and kind of made a rough draft of the choreography.”
Then they met the musicians.
“Dancers were in there probably an hour before, warming up because it takes us much more time to start to work,” Pierce-Sands said. “And then Justin and the band kind of float in and they start just kind of jamming, and Uri’s improvving, or there is some movement phrases Uri and the dancers have prepared. And so, depending on what Justin was playing, it was just this kind of synthesis of the room. … We didn’t do a circle or introductions really. First we just started doing the work from where we all live kind of.”
In other words, their get-acquainted session began not with conversation over coffee but by immediately putting the creativity in motion.
“Through that is how we all got to know each other ... through the process of doing our own work,” Pierce-Sands said. “And so it’s almost like these steps, bridges started coming, coming, coming, coming, coming, coming together. And then we ended with ‘Come Through’ and an incredible friendship. And it happened actually through the creation of the work.”
Introduced to dance
The respective audiences of TU Dance and Bon Iver have responded to “Come Through” enthusiastically, including one reaction that especially pleased Pierce-Sands. It occurred during the work’s soft premiere last year at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (known as MASS MoCA) in North Adams, Mass.
A group of especially devoted Bon Iver fans happened to be sitting next to the parents of a TU dancer, and eventually a meeting with Pierce-Sands and Sands was arranged afterward. As the dance neophytes explained, they bought tickets as soon as they saw the band’s name connected to the work but eventually noticed TU Dance and thought: “What is this dance s---?”
Hearing the story, Pierce-Sands and Sands immediately started worrying about what they thought of the show. But, they further explained, as they watched moments when only the band remained onstage, “They were like, ‘Where are the dancers? Bring them back!’”
Defying description
The collaborative nature of “Come Through” can make it difficult to describe, as it integrates the two art forms seamlessly. The projections by the visual art team of Aaron Anderson and Eric Carlson and the lighting design by Carolyn Wong add still more dimensions.
But, according to Pierce-Sands, the group hasn’t worried about finding a definition for what they have created. They’ve held firm even though they are bringing together audiences of disparate art forms, although she did offer some guidance for Bon Iver’s fans attending one of their first dance events.
“The visceralness of the collaboration and what dance also brings to the music, and what the music brings to the dance, creates this quite powerful emotional and maybe surprising as audiences hear, feel, see, experience the work,” she said, emphasizing that people may want to attend “kind of be ready to be surprised.”
In a Twin Cities public television documentary about “Come Through” that appears on the website comethrough.org, the various co-creators offer explanations about exactly what “Come Through” is about. While helpful and thoughtful, their comments left a good bit to the imagination, and that’s the way TU Dance prefers it.
“In our own work we rarely kind of give a kind of lead-in on what something is about,” Pierce-Sands said. “It can be frustrating for people, but the reason why we do that is really so that people bring themselves and come out with their own experience versus coming in to see something with this preconceived notion and then kind of isolating what the choreographer or what the musician or what whoever said that this is about. Then people start thinking about it that way versus allowing ourselves to have a different experience.”
Human touch
Echoing comments she offered in the video, Pierce-Sands talked about how shared humanity can enter into how viewers might think about “Come Through.”
“(W)e came through as a collaborative group, and what happened was this beautiful thing, ‘Come Through,’” said Pierce-Sands, who noted that the title wasn’t given until well along in the process. “It also showed all of us as collaborators this thing about humanness and the present time in which it was created, two years ago, and what’s happening, and you know what, we as human beings may be yearning to feel.”
Thus, she continued, “‘Come Through’” is really, if it’s about anything, it’s about our own experiences and what we are breaking through in ourselves, hopefully.”
Part of the thematic depth of “Come Through” is owed to what Pierce-Sands called “the physicalness” dance naturally contributes.
“I believe that there’s something that is kinetic in dance that connects us as human beings,” she said.
About TU Dance
While those who attend “Come Through” will get a sense of TU Dance’s artistry, they won’t get the full picture, she said.
“All of our work is pretty different from the next,” she said. “So I guess what is parallel with the work that TU Dance does is this energy of the artists and the dancers and the choreography, and the work is very profound, and I think TU Dance in general we are very committed. But more the word I want is we do work that is really about people. Whether it be abstract or literal. About sensation, about feelings, and that permeates into ‘Come Through,’ and it also permeates into the work of TU Dance.”
Pierce-Sands said the “Come Through” team is excited about coming to Eau Claire and specifically to Pablo Center. She also has personal reasons for looking forward to the visit, as her sister, Soma Pierce-Smit, is an orchestra teacher in the Eau Claire school district and a UW-Eau Claire alumna.
When not performing “Come Through,” those involved have continued to work on their separate projects: TU Dance with performances such as their regular fall concert last month and Bon Iver with their world tour in support of the band’s highly acclaimed “i,i” album. But they still feel that bond.
As Pierce-Sands put it: “It’s kind of this very, very, very special connection — the community we built of all of us doing this work.”