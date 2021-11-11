EAU CLAIRE — A power outage for a some downtown businesses and temporary road closures are planned next week near the construction site for Eau Claire’s new public transit transfer center.
A planned power outage for the east side of the 300 and 400 blocks of South Barstow Street will start at 7 a.m. Monday and last for several hours.
The power will be off so Xcel Energy crews can upgrade the aging electrical infrastructure behind those buildings, according to Chris Ouellette, spokeswoman for the power company.
Those improvements are intended to maintain reliability for existing customers there as well as accommodate increased power demands in downtown Eau Claire, she said in an email.
Part of that increased demand is coming from the city’s new transit center, which is currently under construction along the 400 block of South Farwell Street.
That new transfer center for Eau Claire Transit will be the first floor of a multi-story building. Atop the bus center will be three floors of structured parking, and above that will be three levels of apartments that a private developer will build.
The footprint of the new building will take up the entire lot that used to be a smaller transfer center and public parking. Because the new building will be made right up to the sidewalk, a crane for moving heavy materials is being constructed in what is normally the southbound lanes of South Farwell Street.
Since mid-October, that section of the downtown thoroughfare has been narrowed from its usual four lanes down to two. Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness said that the lane restrictions will remain during 2022 while the crane is used to build the new center.
Construction of the crane has caused the street to be closed entirely during a few days this fall.
A previous closure allowed contractors to build the concrete pad and metal base for the crane, while next week’s road closure will allow them to continue to build the towering piece of machinery.
South Farwell Street, between Lake Street and East Grand Avenue, is scheduled to be closed from Monday through Wednesday for the crane’s construction, Ness said. Traffic will be detoured to use Dewey Street, running parallel to the closed blocks of Farwell Street.
This year’s numerous construction projects have led to occasional road closures and detours around downtown. New apartment buildings, extensive building renovations and an overhaul and expansion of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library have all caused occasional road closures.
This week a portion of South Dewey Street behind the library was closed for a few days so underground utilities could be updated. While the road will be reopened for the weekend, Ness said it will close again on Monday for the work to continue.
Like the power lines that Xcel is upgrading next week, Ness said the underground utility lines near the library and other building projects are being upgraded to handle the needs of new downtown development.