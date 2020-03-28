A candidate who had previously run for City Council and a political newcomer will vie in next week’s election for a seat representing all of Eau Claire.
Dale Poynter and Mai Xiong are competing on April 7’s ballot for a two-year term in the at-large council seat that was vacated in fall by the resignation of Laura Benjamin.
This is Xiong’s first time running for office, but Poynter campaigned last year in the City Council election when five at-large seats were on the ballot.
Poynter just missed the cut, though, coming in sixth in a crowded field of 10 candidates who ran in April 2019.
Xiong is the regional development director for the regional office for Special Olympics and leads an organization she created last year to help fellow Hmong Americans. Her occupational background also includes experience managing state and federal grants for economic development, affordable housing and homeless prevention as well as mainstream finance.
“Over the last decade, I have worked with organizations and stakeholders on addressing disparities within our economic system,” she wrote to the Leader-Telegram in response to a questionnaire to candidates.
Poynter is a principal architect at SDS Architects and said skills he honed as a business owner would make him an asset to the council.
In 35 years in his profession and counting, Poynter said he’s used creative problem solving, tough decision-making and budgeting on the job.
“I believe in the importance of fiscal responsibility and personal accountability, especially for public servants,” he wrote to the Leader-Telegram.
One of the tasks facing the council in the immediate future is hiring a new city manager to succeed Dale Peters, who is retiring this year.
Poynter and Xiong each said they’d hire a manager with strong experience in both planning and finance.
Beyond those bedrock skills, the candidates had other traits they’d also like to see in the new manager.
Xiong hopes to find a candidate with experience in working with a diverse community and addressing issues of a growing community, such as homelessness and housing shortages.
“This person must have compassion and the flexibility to work with and address an array of demographics,” she wrote.
Poynter said the city manager is a position hired by the City Council to lead the government’s operation and serve as an advisor. But he added that the manager also serves as a check or control on the council.
“Therefore, our new city manager must have the guts to stand up to those who have control over his/her continued employment,” Poynter wrote.
Affordable housing has been an issue the city has worked to address in recent years, including the allocation of $700,000 in this year’s capital projects budget. Of that, $200,000 went toward buying land to create a housing development where builders will make modest homes. Candidates were asked how they’d want to see the other $500,000 spent.
Xiong suggested numerous programs including low-interest deferred loans to help first-time homebuyers with down payments, other loans to help homeowners make repairs, supporting renters assistance and funding homelessness prevention programs.
Poynter stated he does not want the city to use the $500,000 to become a landlord, instead seeing the money as a way to urge the private sector to build more housing for renters and owners.
“Despite good intentions, the city should not be directly funding or subsidizing housing for anyone, regardless of income,” he wrote. “However, we must work alongside, encourage and incentivize private entities, charities and nonprofits interested in working to solve the problem.”
Poynter tied Eau Claire’s struggles with affordable housing to the area’s lower average income. He contends the city should work to attract a wider range of businesses, giving examples of light manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.
“We have served the larger region as its retail hub for decades, but that has not enabled us to raise wages in our community by any significant level,” he stated.
Xiong’s ideas for attracting businesses centered on boosting quality of life to make the city more attractive to employees and by reducing “red tape” for businesses to move into Eau Claire.
“The city could also look at innovative ways to fill (vacant big-box stores) by looking at small businesses and opportunities to increase co-op businesses,” she wrote. One example of that she gave was creating an indoor farmers market or public market in a multiuse building.
Though the city has faced tight budgets, the council has managed to create new positions in the public library, planning department and information technology areas in the two most recent budgets.
Both Xiong and Poynter were asked where they would create jobs in city government if there is the money available to do so.
New positions should be strategically created to support several areas and streamline the city’s processes, Xiong responded. Adding positions in information technology would help optimize the workload of the city government and allow employees in individual departments to focus on being efficient at their duties.
Poynter said any added positions should reflect the principle functions of city government. He sees those as protecting life, liberty and property of all citizens; helping to develop a strong local economy; providing healthy recreational opportunities and other services that promote public health and safety.
When asked about the community’s response to the coronavirus, both candidates praised the work being done by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to keep residents healthy and informed.