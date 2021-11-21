EAU CLAIRE — The city is poised to award $307,300 from its affordable housing fund to a proposed apartment building that will rent mostly to lower-income residents.
Prairie Heights Residences, a 60-unit building slated for vacant land on Eau Claire’s east side, scored higher than two other proposals that were vying for the same money.
A public discussion will be held during tonight’s(Monday) City Council meeting before a vote is scheduled on Tuesday afternoon to award the affordable housing grant money.
Prairie Heights Residences already secured $800,000 in federal low-income housing tax credits earlier this year to help with building costs and ultimately keep rents low.
Tapping multiple government housing programs is part of the strategy to reduce how much would need to be taken out from private lenders to build the four-story building.
“It makes it possible to rent units much lower than market rate,” said Peter Kilde, executive director of West CAP.
The Glenwood City-based community action agency is set to be the nonprofit owner of Prairie Heights Residences, which is planned for vacant land along the Eau Claire River on the northeast corner of Birch Street and River Prairie Drive.
Of the 60 apartments planned, 51 of them would be rented below market rates to households making less than the county median income. That includes a dozen units reserved for people making 30% or less than the county’s median income.
In addition to keeping rents low, the various sources of public assistance to the project will allow the building to meet sustainability goals.
“It’s going to assist us to be able to put in solar resources and continue to push the envelope to be more and more green,” said Paul Gerrard, vice president of the project’s developer, La Crosse-based Gerrard Corp.
Solar panels, walls with a high insulation factor and high-end heating and cooling systems are among the energy-saving features included in the building.
The project is currently scheduled to break ground in summer 2022.
The runner-up in the competition for the city’s affordable housing funds was a proposal to turn the Eau Claire school district administration building, 500 Main St., into a 65-unit apartment building.
Developer Northernstar Companies sought $300,000 from the city in exchange for making 27 of the units affordable to households making 50% or less of the county’s median income.
That proposal got 228 points on the city’s scoring system for affordable housing projects, compared to 250 points for Prairie Heights Residences.
The school district doesn’t have its administration building — which was long ago Eau Claire’s high school — on the market, but does field unsolicited calls from developers.
“We’re definitely not looking to actively sell,” said Abby Johnson, the school district’s executive director of business services.
However, she notes that different developers have taken tours of the large brick building on the edge of downtown to gauge if they would be interested in making an offer. The district does inform developers that there is asbestos on two upper floors not currently used as offices, which Johnson said does temper enthusiasm to buy the building.
The third proposal seeking city funds scored only 61 points because it would not have increased the stock of affordable housing in Eau Claire. Grace Lutheran Communities sought funding to replace aging windows at its 1105 S. Barstow St. building.
New windows would increase comfort to residents there — some of whom were previously homeless — as well as reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions.
“Although this project has many benefits, it does not add affordable housing units, which is a focus of the current funding,” stated a city staff report written by Associate Planner Taylor Graybehl.
This is the first year the city is awarding grant money as part of an effort to increase Eau Claire’s stock of affordable housing. In June, the council agreed to provide $192,700 to W. Capital Group to help with rising costs toward constructing a building with affordable rents at the apartment complex called The Current in Eau Claire’s Cannery District.
Other business
Also on the agenda of this week’s City Council meetings:
• Rezoning land along Menomonie Street for the planned Sonnentag Event Center and Field House will be subject to a public hearing tonight(Monday) before a vote during Tuesday’s meeting.
• A public discussion on city fee increases in 2022 will happen tonight(Monday) before a vote on Tuesday. Increases are planned for cemetery fees, building permits, ambulance transfers, indoor ice rink rentals and outdoor public pool passes.
• Property taxes for the 2022 city budget will be voted on during Tuesday’s meeting.