Kelsea Greene thought it was a bad sinus infection.
She’d been prescribed medication to relieve the pain, but it didn’t help the congestion or the fever.
Days later in early May, Greene, who lives in Altoona, received her test results: She had COVID-19.
“We thought, well, that makes sense,” Greene, 19, said Wednesday.
Greene’s partner, Shay Wundrow — who tested positive for the novel coronavirus around the same time — had begun noticing symptoms first.
First, Wundrow, 20, thought he’d hit his head and hadn’t realized it. He rarely gets headaches, but had begun having intense migraines, the kind he’d only had before after a concussion. A mild fever and body aches followed.
Apart from their relatively mild symptoms, the pair worried intensely about their unborn baby. After their two-week-long quarantine at home, Greene was 36 weeks pregnant.
“I was looking stuff up 24/7, trying to see if (the baby) could get it … and because I was high-risk I had to get tested,” Greene said.
After his test in May, Wundrow’s symptoms quickly cleared up, and he tested negative for the virus the second time his sinuses were swabbed.
But the couple was mystified when, weeks into May and days after her symptoms disappeared, Greene was still testing positive for the virus.
She received six tests in total — finally testing negative at 39 weeks pregnant.
“The entire month of May I was going in for tests and they were coming back positive, even though I felt completely fine,” Greene said.
Greene finally tested negative, and was ready to be induced and deliver at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on June 3. Then she found out the hospital needed her to have a second negative COVID-19 test before she could deliver without additional personal protective equipment and safety precautions, she said.
Greene was retested, but the couple decided to change their plans and deliver at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, which their doctor said required Greene to test negative for the virus just once.
Greene’s labor went smoothly, and the couple’s son Jaxon Joseph Wundrow was born at 1:41 a.m. on June 5.
“It was well worth everything,” Greene said.
Source of transmission
a mystery
Greene and Wundrow are two of the roughly 130 Eau Claire County residents who have contracted COVID-19.
Like many others, they’re baffled as to where they could have picked up the virus.
“We hadn’t been going inside stores or gas stations,” Wundrow said. “We pay at the pump, things like that. The only place I would go is work every day.”
Wundrow wore a mask, gloves and safety glasses at work. The couple wasn’t even going into stores to pick up groceries, Greene said, instead using a pickup service.
“We kind of locked down in mid-March,” Greene said. “Why take the risk? We weren’t going to go clothes shopping for the baby. We weren’t going to leave the house for no reason.”
Greene and Wundrow aren’t alone: The majority of Eau Claire County residents who have contracted the virus don’t know where they could have picked it up — 60% of all cases in the last two weeks, according to a Wednesday status report from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Both were surprised they didn’t experience severe symptoms.
“Neither of us were coughing, nothing like that,” Greene said. “It seemed a lot scarier than what we actually got it as.”
“We had it pretty easy,” Wundrow added.
The coronavirus causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people who contract it, according to the World Health Organization. Nasal congestion, aches and pains, headaches, sore throats, loss of taste or smell or a rash on fingers and toes are listed as less common symptoms; the most common symptoms are a fever, dry cough and tiredness.
Pregnancy in a pandemic
Even though she tested negative before Jaxon’s birth, the possibility of laboring with COVID-19 was intimidating, Greene said.
People who give birth while testing positive for COVID-19 must wear a mask, face shield, gown and gloves, said Robin Miller, nurse manager in Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire’s birth center. Medical staff are required to do the same.
Parents also wouldn’t be allowed to leave their hospital room, to protect other hospital residents, Miller said.
“It was hard enough to breathe trying to push,” Greene said. “To wear a mask would have been terrible.”
The baby would have had to be tested for COVID-19 at 24 and 48 hours old.
But for Greene, the hardest prospect would have been giving up her baby until she finally produced a negative test for the virus.
If the baby’s mother tests positive for COVID-19, the baby has to go into a separate room, if possible, or stay at least six feet away until the parent is discharged from the hospital, Miller said. The new mother likely wouldn’t be able to breastfeed while in the hospital either.
“It really affects bonding,” Miller said.
The thought was heartbreaking, Greene said, “I couldn’t have imagined it.”
The couple was “hoping and praying” for a negative test, they said — and were relieved when Greene was able to deliver without the additional precautions.
Pregnant women are considered high-risk for contracting COVID-19, but if they have the virus, “the risk of developing severe symptoms does seem to be somewhat reduced,” said Dr. Frank LoRusso, Greene’s OB/GYN.
Women’s respiratory systems are taxed more during pregnancy, which can more easily lead to shortness of breath or chest pain, LoRusso said.
But in simplified terms, severe cases of COVID-19 can involve the patient’s immune system attacking the body in an inflammatory response. That inflammatory response “does seem to be wound down a little bit” in pregnant women, LoRusso said.
A novel, or new, disease means the long-term effects for pregnant women are still a mystery, but “so far all indicators are that yes, it’s OK to proceed with fertility plans,” LoRusso said. “So far, we haven’t seen anything out of the ordinary for them.”
Message to new moms
Even with the worry of COVID-19 behind them, Greene called labor “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my entire life.”
“But as soon as he was born, it was like nothing happened,” she said, holding a sleeping Jaxon in the couple’s home on Wednesday. “All my focus was on him.”
LoRusso praised the couple’s attitude during a tough and uncertain month.
“When we look at good people in this world, that’s a quality couple right there,” LoRusso said of Wundrow and Greene. “They took care of themselves, as well as each other, throughout the pregnancy and the COVID isolation.”
The couple said they’ve advised their friends to stay away from crowded places.
“Don’t be naive,” Wundrow said. “I didn’t think I was going to get it.”
Greene wants pregnant mothers — or women wondering about getting pregnant — to understand doctor’s appointments can be delayed with the risk of COVID-19 — but “in the end, everything’s worth it.”
“I wish I could’ve heard someone’s story first,” she said. “You Google everything and (think) you’re dying … you want to hear from people who’ve been through it.”
So far Jaxon is a healthy and happy baby: At five days old, he’d grown a half-inch and gained half an ounce, Greene said. A few close family members have met him, but the new parents are requiring sanitizing and mask-wearing for their few family visitors.
“We’re not taking that chance again,” Wundrow said.