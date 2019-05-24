AUGUSTA — Physically, not much has changed.
Ryan Grunewald didn’t spice up his mechanics, add a new go-to pitch or pump much more velocity into his fastball.
No, the reason for Grunewald’s rise to join the ranks of the area’s top pitchers hasn’t been about what he does. Much of his success, he says, has been symptomatic.
It’s simple. When the Beavers play well, he pitches well.
“I feel like we have a better team behind us this year,” he said. “Defensively we don’t make as many errors. ... I think we have a different mentality. It’s more team-based.”
And that has been contagious.
Augusta, behind its emerging ace Grunewald, is 15-2 this season and recently wrapped up the Dairyland Conference championship. It was the Beavers’ first outright conference title since 1956.
Grunewald has been a big part of that. The senior right-hander is 10-1 with a 0.58 ERA this spring. Through 59.2 innings of work, he’s struck out 85 batters.
“He’s been our absolute MVP,” Augusta coach Josh Peterson said of Grunewald. “He’s been a leader for our team. We give him the ball and know that if we can scratch out a few runs, that gives us a really good chance to win a ball game.”
And the offense has been more than happy to supply runs this year. The Beavers have been scoring in droves, putting more than five runs on the scoreboard in 12 of their 17 games.
Cody Breaker, Logan Brown and Grunewald have served as the primary run-producers for the lineup. Brown is hitting .393 entering the postseason with 17 RBIs.
“We have good hitters everywhere,” Brown said. “Anyone can get on base at any time to get a run going.”
Breaker has driven in 17 runs and sports a .333 batting average. Grunewald has amassed 11 RBIs.
And when Grunewald is clicking on the mound, it doesn’t take much run support for the Beavers to win.
The senior features two primary pitches, and mixes them well to fan plenty of hitters.
“Mostly fastball and curveball, it just depends how I’m feeling,” said Grunewald, who has a knack for making hitters chase unhittable pitches.
Peterson, in his first year as head coach of Augusta, said he saw the potential of this group when he took over. But the immediate success that has hit the program has taken the players a little by surprise.
“We definitely wanted to get a regional (title) and win a lot of games, but I don’t think we thought we’d come out this strong,” Brown said. “We’ve been pretty relaxed and have been having fun with it.”
And the community has been having fun with it too. The team’s success has sparked a renewed level of excitement about high school baseball in Augusta.
“These boys have really done a nice job of getting the community of Augusta excited about baseball again,” Peterson said. “They’re a very deserving group of kids, and the community is very excited about the first conference championship since 1956.”
The players have noticed that too. There’s a little bit more meaning that goes into slipping on the Augusta uniform for a group of kids who as recently as last year experienced a 12-loss season.
“We have a little more pride now,” Grunewald said. “The last couple of years, the baseball team has been kind of down. But now we can feel the community is behind us.”
Peterson said it all began in the last few years, when previous coach Luke Korger built a foundation in this group of players. Now their experience is paying off.
The season has had some special moments. Most recently, Grunewald, Brown and Cole Stensen teamed up for a five-inning no-hitter over Blair-Taylor to clinch the conference title.
Their outstanding regular season earned the Beavers a No. 1 seed in the Division 4 playoffs. They begin their playoff campaign at home against Melrose-Mindoro on Tuesday.
“The formula’s pretty much the same,” Peterson said. “We’re trying to throw strikes and make plays behind our pitchers. Hitting has to be timely, because we’re going to face some good pitchers down the stretch.”