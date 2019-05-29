AUGUSTA — Things snowballed on Augusta in a matter of minutes.
When the first Bangor batter of the third inning strutted to the plate, the game was scoreless. By the time the final batter made an out roughly 20 minutes later, the Cardinals had a 10-0 lead.
It was too much to overcome for the Beavers.
Bangor rode its 10-run third inning to a 14-4 win over Augusta in six innings to capture a Division 4 regional title on Wednesday at Memorial Field.
Dylan Sprain led off the third with a single for Bangor, and Augusta followed with back-to-back errors to back itself into trouble. Shortly after, the Cardinals unleashed a barrage of six hits to bring 10 runners across the plate before the Beavers could get back into the dugout.
“Baseball can be funny that way. You make a couple of errors, and all of a sudden their offense starts feeling good, bats start heating up a little bit,” Augusta coach Josh Peterson said. “It definitely was a snowball effect on us tonight.”
One team’s frustration was another’s delight.
“That’s a huge example of the way we’ve been playing. I say ‘put it in play and run like crazy,’ and that’s what we had some guys do,” Bangor coach Todd Grant said. “That puts pressure on the defense, and then you come up with some key hits and get that snowball rolling.”
It would have been easy to roll over and wave the white flag following the nightmare inning, but the Beavers stuck around to make Bangor earn the final 15 outs for the regional title.
Augusta loaded the bases in the fourth inning thanks to a walk by Brennen Stensen-Veenendall, a double by Cole Stensen and a hit by pitch by Tristan Erdman. Gavin Schintgen got the Beavers on the board with an RBI walk, and Logan Brown grooved a liner to deep center in the ensuing at-bat to drive in three runs to cut the lead to 11-4.
“We knew that we were a capable hitting team, so we were trying to put together a few good innings and claw out some runs,” Peterson said. “It would have been really easy to lay down and go away, but this group has battled all season long so I wasn’t surprised to see them bounce back and turn it into a game for at least a little bit.”
A comeback wasn’t in the cards though, as Bangor added three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Three players had multi-hit and multi-RBI games for the Cardinals. Sprain earned the win on the mound, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing four runs.
“We came up here confident,” Grant said. “I knew I had two really good pitchers going, so I was pretty confident.”
Augusta was led by Stensen’s 2 for 3 day.
It ended an outstanding, historic season for Augusta that saw the Beavers become conference champions for the first time since 1956. Augusta finished the year with a 16-3 record.
“They did something that hasn’t been done in Augusta in a long time, and the way that they brought energy to the town of Augusta — specifically for the sport of baseball — that was really special,” Peterson said. “My group of seniors is completely irreplaceable heading into next year.”
Bangor 14, Augusta 4
Bangor 00(10) 121 — 14 12 1
Augusta 000 400 — 4 5 3
WP: Dylan Sprain (3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K). LP: Logan Brown (2.2 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).
Leading hitters — Augusta: Cole Stensen 2-3 (R). Bangor: Trevor Jones 2-5 (2 R, 3 RBI), Noah Freit 1-3, (2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB).
Records: Augusta 16-3.