Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in this month’s edition of Buckshot the Magazine, our monthly free prep sports publication available on newsstands today.
There was no shortage of Division I college baseball programs vying to secure the services of Marcus Cline.
Minnesota. Central Michigan. North Dakota State. Gonzaga. Valparaiso. Just a few of the schools that wanted to have the Fall Creek infielder suit up in their colors.
His play to start his senior season is showing exactly why he was such a hot commodity.
Through the Crickets’ first six games this spring, he hit .688 with four extra-base hits and 14 RBIs. Through 16 at-bats, he was only retired five times.
He’s also worked the count regularly. He drew seven walks in the team’s first five games, good for an average of over one per game.
“I’m just relaxed at the plate,” Cline said. “Just waiting for my pitch, looking to take it up the middle or go with it wherever it goes.”
He had high expectations coming into the spring, but hitting nearly .700 exceeded even what he thought his start to the year could be.
And it’s not just at the plate where he’s impressing. In those first six games, he pitched to a 3-0 record with a 0.47 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 14.2 innings.
While he’s more at home at the plate, Cline said he’s got a good feel for his pitches — his repertoire includes a fastball, curveball, changeup and slider — to start the year as well. That much has been evident so far.
“He’s comfortable in any situation,” Fall Creek coach Mike Johnson said. “Already as an 18-year-old kid, he’s been in so many baseball situations that he handles it all with class. And that rubs off on his teammates, too.”
Being a standout varsity player is nothing new for Cline. He was an honorable mention all-district selection last year, and was a second team All-Western Cloverbelt Conference pick as a sophomore after earning honorable mention as a freshman.
The recruiting interest began two years ago at a prospect camp in Madison. It intensified after he joined the GRB Rays travel baseball program last summer, bringing him all over the country to play in front of scouts and college coaches.
In the end, he decided to play for Wisconsin’s only Division I program: UW-Milwaukee.
“I really liked the team chemistry that they had there, and they’re getting a new field, which is nice,” Cline said. “I feel like it was a place where I can fit in right away and make an impact as a freshman.”
He’s seen an increase in his power at the plate this spring, the result of a lot of work over the offseason. He hit two triples and a home run in the first five games, meaning a third of his hits to start the year were for extra bases.
“I got all the power I could out of my swing,” Cline said. “It comes from the lower half and upper half. It all works together.”
In addition to leading by example — although most players would be hard-pressed to replicate the scorching-hot form Cline is in — the four-year varsity player is part of a solid leadership group that has helped the Crickets start the season unbeaten.
“I think when he made the decision to go to UW-Milwaukee, he just became more relaxed. He hasn’t been trying to do too much with each plate appearance, and again, that rubs off,” Johnson said.
Fall Creek began the season as the No. 10-ranked team in Division 3, and have proved why with wins in their first six games.
With a two-way player as solid as Cline to lead the way, the Crickets see a lot of potential in the next couple of months.
“I want to keep going and keep getting even better,” Cline said.