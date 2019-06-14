Sam Stange’s decisive, go-ahead home run in the sixth inning of Thursday’s Division 1 state championship overshadowed a lot of things. And rightfully so. It was an iconic moment which served as the highlight of a thrilling title game.
But don’t forget about Austin Goetsch.
The Eau Claire North pitcher’s performance on the mound was good enough that Stange’s homer might not have even been needed for the Huskies to hoist the gold trophy, if it weren’t for a couple of untimely errors from his defense.
Goetsch pitched into the sixth inning, holding Sun Prairie to three runs — only one earned — on three hits and two walks. The 5-4 final score could have been even better in the Huskies’ favor. The Cardinals’ three-run rally in the top of the sixth that gave them a 4-2 lead happened after an error on a ground ball which would have ended the inning. North led 2-1 at the time.
Things worked out for the Huskies though, ensuring that Goetsch’s outstanding start would not go to waste.
“(I was thinking) keep it in the strike zone,” Goetsch said of his approach on the mound. “Be dead on, mix it up.”
It was a performance that Goetsch said ranked right up there with the best of his life. And it came under tremendous pressure with a state championship on the line.
“I would say it’s the most stressful (game of my life), but it’s definitely up there (as the best),” he said.
The senior right-hander didn’t overpower anybody with velocity. But he mixed speeds and locations well, keeping the Cardinals frustrated for the majority of the game.
He struck out three batters.
“Austin’s been solid all year, so it didn’t come to my surprise that he was doing what he was doing,” North shortstop Carter Hesselman said. “Just like that, everybody steps up this time of year, and it’s a great feeling to see that.”
All the Huskies wanted was a chance to stay in the game. They navigated the pitch count rules in Tuesday’s quarterfinals and semifinals to be able to have Goetsch pitch in the title game.
It’s safe to say they’re glad they did.
“He did everything he’s been doing since we gave him the opportunity,” North coach Bob Johnson said. “All we asked for was an opportunity to stay in this game and have a chance to win it. He pitched into the sixth inning. I’m so proud of that young man.”
Goetsch wasn’t the winning pitcher — that honor went to Joel Zachow, who pitched 1.1 innings in relief — but that didn’t matter to him. Watching Stange’s home run fly over the right field wall to give the Huskies the state title was more than enough compensation.
“I was pretty fired up, not gonna lie. That’s what we needed,” Goetsch said of the homer.
Goetsch and the eight other seniors on the squad got to close out their high school careers in style: with a dogpile at Fox Cities Stadium.
“It’s very emotional. This was our last game, us seniors all playing together. ... It’s really cool,” Goetsch said.