For McDonell, Thorp and Fall Creek baseball players, this summer offers at least a taste of the spring season they were robbed of by the coronavirus pandemic.
The three squads are all taking advantage of the WIAA’s decision to extend the summer contact period for spring sports to 30 days, a move which allows teams to get together for practices and even games if deemed safe.
Incoming freshmen are not allowed to take part, but the graduating seniors can, giving them one last chance at donning their high school’s colors on the diamond.
It doesn’t carry the same stakes as a usual baseball season, but hey, it’s better than no action at all.
“It’s definitely better than nothing,” said McDonell’s Chase Berg, a rising senior. “Even if we don’t play many games, it’s just a way to improve.”
There are currently five games scheduled between the three teams, kicking off with Fall Creek and Thorp playing at Thorp on Tuesday. Rounding out the slate is Fall Creek at McDonell on Thursday, Thorp at McDonell on July 23, Fall Creek at Thorp on July 28 and Fall Creek at McDonell on July 30.
That’s all dependent on the risk level of the coronavirus in each local area, a factor that makes Fall Creek head coach Mike Johnson wary all the contests will be played.
“If your county is high (risk) you’re really not supposed to be able to play a game, and I see now Chippewa has jumped to high,” Johnson said. “I don’t know how sure (I am) these next week games are going to happen.”
McDonell coach Ryan Baier has seen firsthand how quickly plans can change thanks to his involvement in the Chippewa River Baseball League. The Tilden Tigers’ manager saw the squad’s league slate dashed when the CRBL called off its season the night before opening day after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The Macks had a spring break trip to Arizona planned before the pandemic hit, but that obviously was canceled too. Now the team hopes it will at least get some chance at competition.
“It could change by tomorrow night, Sunday night, where we’re completely shut back down,” Baier said. “Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised with the way things have been going, which would really stink. But we’re going to go as long as we can, as long as they let us.”
Even if games are called off, players have already gotten a chance to practice and socialize, something they’ve sorely missed during the last four months. Thorp and Fall Creek started last week, while McDonell kicked things off after the holiday weekend.
It hasn’t always felt normal – Johnson said the Crickets were limited to throwing at screens and nets instead of playing catch at the start – but it beats more individual work or time stuck inside.
“It’s nice getting out there, being able to see your friends and everybody,” Berg said.
Thorp head coach Cory Drost said the Cardinals have added chairs in the bullpen to better spread out the team, allowing for six feet of distance between players. Every player has his own helmet and they’ve cut down on sharing of bats. No one touches their bat before it is sanitized either way, and the ball is sanitized as well.
Meetings on the mound will just include the catcher, pitcher and coach as opposed to the entire infield.
“We’re following all the safety protocols as far as what the WIAA is requiring and we’re doing everything they recommend as well,” Drost said. “We kind of have to be very diligent because I think the kids’ football season kind of rests on what happens this summer. If some teams are not really enforcing some of these safety protocols and kids get sick, you can probably kiss your fall sports goodbye.”
The value for the seniors is obvious, giving them at least a few more games of action before they move on to the next stage of their lives. For the returning players, the contact period offers a chance to gain more varsity experience.
“Even the first week in practice, seeing the jump that they’ve made in maturity alone and strength,” said Baier, ‘it’s kind of disappointing, seeing how well they’ve progressed. I think we could have actually put together a pretty good season.”
An increase in cases could bring this makeshift baseball season to an end at any point. For now, the coaches and players are making the most of it.
“In early March when this all first started coming to be where they were shutting down schools and everything, I didn’t think that we were going to see a baseball field at all this summer,” Drost said. “Now that we are and we’re taking advantage of the great weather, it’s really nice. Our practices have been so amazing. The kids are so engaged and focused.”