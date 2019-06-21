It was left for North to carry Eau Claire high school baseball colors.
And, boy, did the Huskies do a job.
With the others beaten out in regional play, North, somewhat unexpectedly, took the season to the final game in a fourth straight bid for a WIAA Division 1 state championship.
And, yes. Believe it. The Huskies, who somehow play their best when behind, did it again. With three runs in the bottom of the sixth, the “Clutchskies” defeated Sun Prairie 5-4 and are state champs.
With a rather rebuilt team from that of a year ago, the Huskies started slow but went on a winning spree to place second in the Big Rivers Conference and carry that momentum unranked into tournament play.
For the first time there were no conference championships. But it was still a winning season.
While North, a remarkable 91-15 in its last four state tournament seasons, finished 25-4; with a school record seventh straight winning season, Regis produced a 19-9 record; Immanuel Lutheran was 12-10 for a ninth straight winning season while Memorial went 13-12. Add Altoona’s 16-7 season and you have a combined record of 85-42.
That’s not bad. Similar to last year’s 78-30 mark but well behind the record 101-25 campaign of 2017.
Intracity Series
It remains one of the most competitive and balanced high school baseball series in the state.
And as this year’s confrontations pointed out, anything can happen.
Case in point, North beat Memorial 10-0 in a first game shortened to six innings by the mercy rule.
So no one – literally almost no one – felt the Huskies would have any trouble repeating two days later in the rematch.
No one. But the Old Abes.
You guessed it. Memorial got only two hits. But that’s all it needed to take a stunning 6-5 upset victory.
While North did not lose another game, it was a season highlight for the Old Abes.
But it only followed a pattern, marking the seventh straight year that neither team was able to sweep the series.
And that leaves the Abes with 75 wins to 72 for the Huskies after 147 games since the first one in 1963.
The Bombers
Move over Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron and all you others. You have company.
His name is Sam Stange. He bats left-handed and gets a hit more than every other trip to the plate. Just ask North opponent’s. Or check the stats sheet.
And he gets them when they’re needed. Like in the state championship game with two out, two on with North trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth. It’s a home run. Need we say more?
For the season, Stange rapped 56 hits in 105 trips for a .533 average. That’s only part of the story. He included 11 doubles, seven triples and seven home runs. And more. He scored 35 runs and batted in 41.
His teammates didn’t do bad, either. Gabe Richardson and Anthony Pogodzinski both topped the .400 mark. Richardson hit .431 (31-72) with nine doubles, a homer and 32 RBI. Not bad for a freshman, let alone anyone. Pogodzinski finished at .408 (31-76) with 11 doubles, two triples, two homers and 34 runs scored, 24 batted in. Not bad for a football lineman.
Other Huskies to top .300 were led by Gabe O’Brien. With the aid of an 8-14 state tournament, he finished at .382 (34-89) with 17 extra base hits. As the leadoff batter. Keegan Dehnke needed only one extra base hit to bat .353 (18-51) and Carter Hesselman hit .322 (29-90) with 24 runs scored.
Joel Zachow drove in 18 runs with a .299 average and Cal Fadness drove in 20 while hitting .271.
That tells a good part of the story why North is a state champion.
There were some other amazing accomplishments with the bat, especially those provided by Matthew Klink and Mason Bauer of Regis. In one game, they combined for six home runs and 18 runs batted in. That’s right, in one game.
In a 33-0 win over Whitehall on May 11 at Independence, they shared the glory. Both hit three homers and drove in nine runs. Christian Yelich has yet to match that.
For the season, Klink hit .455 (35-77) with 11 doubles and five homers and his 36 RBI set a Regis record. Bauer wasn’t far behind, batting .443 (39-88) with 16 extra bases and 30 RBI. He set records with 42 runs scored and 63 total bases.
But overall, they had to take a back seat to Cade Osborn, who batted .475 (29-61) with 14 extra base hits and 38 runs scored. His on base percentage was .630 with the help of 24 bases on balls.
Other Rambler sluggers were Tristan Root at .373 (28-75) with 26 RBI; Luke Rooney .367 (29-79) 31 runs and 20 stolen bases in 21 tries; Ben Boda .353 (30-85) and Joe Edge .344 (31-90).
Memorial had a .400 hitter in Mitch Voller who batted .434 (36-83) and scored 20 runs. Kaden Kohlhepp followed at .325 (27-83) with seven extra base hits and a team-leading 19 RBI.
Jack Fentress batted .317 (20-63) with six extra base hits; Jack Piper hit .302 (16-53), Connor Stoik also hit .302 (16-53) and Cooper Kapanke was at .291 (23-79) with seven extra base hits and 15 RBI. Andrew Roberts led the team with 22 runs scored.
Noah Sydow was the leading stick for Immanuel, hitting .361 (26-72) and led the team with seven extra base hits and 22 RBI. Seth Miller batted .345 (19-55) and drove in 14 runs; freshman Christian Schaller hit .339 (20-59) with 17 RBI and Joey Bailey batted .312 (20-64) and led the team with 24 runs scored. One of the top players in the area was Altoona’s Jake Nelson, a four-year player who was an all-state second team shortstop in 2018. In a doubleheader against Regis, Nelson reached base all nine times he batted on three hits, five bases on balls and a hit batter. He was selected as the Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year.
As a team, North batted .343 with 90 extra base hits including 11 home runs, Regis hit .352 with 71 extra base and nine home runs, Memorial .294 and Immanuel .279 with 64 stolen bases in 65 tries.
The Rifles
Like Babe Ruth, Stange could also throw the ball. From the left side, too. His 7-1 record matched the city’s best. In 51 innings, he led in strikeouts with 75 against 24 bases on balls and had an earned run average of minus 2.06.
Osborn had the city’s best ERA, posting a 1.62 ERA while piling up a 7-1 record with 63 punchouts in 45 innings. He finished with a 13-3 career record. Klink was 5-1 with a 2.48 ERA, Andrew Milner 3-0 and 2.54 and Bauer 1-0.
North’s Hesselman got two of the state tournament victories in relief and finished with a 7-2 slate. In 51.2 innings, he struck out 40 against 20 walks and had a 1.77 ERA. Austin Goetsch, the starter in the state title game, was 2-0 with 25 strikeouts in 31.1 innings and a 2.01 ERA. Xavier Bembnister had a 3-1 record in 29.2 innings and Zachow got the win in the championship game and was 2-0.
Also posting a 7-1 record was Immanuel’s Schaller. Following in the footsteps of older brother Levi, he had 63 strikeouts against 17 walks in 55 innings with a 2.28 ERA.
He was backed up on an all-freshman mound staff by Austin Williams 3-3, Jonah Mueller 1-3 and Britten Rutz 1-2.
Memorial’s workhorse was sophomore Vince Trapani, who had a 4-5 record with 64 strikeouts in 41 innings and a 2.56 ERA. Voller was 1-1 in 26 innings with a 1.67 ERA and Chase Bredl 2-1.
As a team, North led the city with a 2.33 ERA.
Honors
Stange wrote his name all over the North and city record book with his prodigious feats with the bat. It earned him Big Rivers Conference and Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 1 Player of the Year honors and a first team all-state selection.
Joining him on the all-conference first team was Pogodzinski while Hesselman, Richardson and O’Brien were named to the second team. Fadness received honorable mention. Pogodzinski gained honorable mention all-state.
Memorial representatives on the all-conference team were Kapanke and Voller while Fentress, Stoik and Kohlhepp gained second team honors. Piper and Trapani received honorable mention. Voller was also selected for all-state honorable mention.
Osborn and Klink of Regis were selected as first team All-Western Cloverbelt with Bauer and Edge on the second team while Root gained honorable mention.
Altoona placed Jake Nelson and Nate McMahon on the all-conference first team while Jake Varsho gained second team honors and Justin Lau and Blake Loegering honorable mention.
Regis set several team records in a 33-0 win over Whitehall including tying the home run record with seven and established season records with 265 hits and 258 runs scored.
Immanuel set a record when freshmen pitched all but seven innings and were credited with all 12 Lancer wins.
The Coaches
Four straight state tournament appearances (seven overall) and four straight 20-win seasons (seven overall). Tack on this year’s state championship, his second and 25-4 school record. Add ‘em up. Comes to 265-76. In 14 seasons. Can’t get much better than that. The numbers tell the story of North’s Bob Johnson.
Joe Lau, dean of city coaches, still clings to the most career wins. He has 270 against 183 losses and currently sports a nine-year streak of winning seasons in his 22 years at Immanuel Lutheran, 12-10 this season.
In his 12 years at the helm, Andy Niese has made winning a habit at Regis. His 19-9 record this year makes it seven straight winning seasons and a 171-120 record.
Dan Roehl is three-for-three at Memorial with this year’s 13-12 record giving him a 49-24 slate.
After Altoona’s 16-7 season, Craig Walter is 31-14 in his two years.
What’s Ahead
If you figured this was a big season, next year should be even better with all teams returning a good number of key players.
In fact, Regis had only one senior. He was Osborn and a good one. But returning will be eight juniors, most major contributors, along with six sophomores and four freshmen. The list includes Bauer, Klink, Edge, Root, Boda and Rooney to name a few.
Altoona returns everyone but Jake Nelson, Justin Lau and Blake Loegering. Back will be Nate McMahon, Don Adrian, Jake Varsho, Kyle Rasmussen and Riley Parks among others.
Immanuel loses five seniors but will have back its promising freshman four-man pitching corps headed by Schaller.
Memorial returns Trapani, Voller, Piper and Grant Gerber and others while losing six seniors.
And you can’t feel too bad for North with the loss of Stange, Hesselman, O’Brien, Zachow and more. The Huskies return their No. 4 and 5 hitters in Pogodzinski and Richardson along with Joe Feck behind the plate but must rebuild a pitching staff with only Bembnister back with any experience.