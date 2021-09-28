It took one trip to Corvallis to convince Evan Gustafson that Oregon State was the right choice.
"Just seeing everything about it, I saw it as a great fit for me," Gustafson said. "I like the feel of not such a big town. Everything felt right for me."
Two weeks after that journey west with his family, Gustafson acted on those positive vibes. The junior Altoona Railroader baseball star verbally committed to the Beavers on Thursday, putting him on track to join a program that boasts three Division I national championships.
"I'm very grateful for being able to commit to such a great school and have such a great family for me to go to, to help me travel to all these (schools)," Gustafson said. "There's a ton of stuff they've done for me to help make this possible. It's super exciting."
Gustafson enjoyed his meetings with players and coaches on his trip in addition to the campus and surrounding community. He also appreciated Oregon State's track record of developing catchers like him, among them 2019 Major League Baseball draft first overall pick Adley Rutschman and former Milwaukee Brewer Andrew Susac.
A long distance from home was a factor for both his top schools, Oregon State and Texas Christian University, but wasn't too much of a holdup.
"That was one thing I wanted to make sure my parents were OK with and my siblings," Gustafson said. "They were all on board with it."
Conversations between Gustafson and the Beavers started in August after he went down to play at a Prep Baseball Report Showcase in Atlanta. He took part in the PBR Future Games, which bring together the top uncommitted players from each state to show their skills in front of a large crop of scouts. Bigger schools like Oregon State and TCU reached out soon after.
Oregon State won national titles in 2006, 2007 and 2018. The Beavers are coming off a 37-24 season and a trip to the NCAA Tournament's regional round.
Gustafson is the latest example of the incredible baseball talent the Chippewa Valley has produced in recent years. Eau Claire Memorial grad Vincent Trapani has made his way to Arkansas this year, while Boyceville's Walker Retz and Trett Joles are set to start their DI journeys at St. Thomas. Former Old Abe Tanner Kohlhepp just got drafted by the Detroit Tigers. Regis' Cole Selvig, also a junior, committed to Texas earlier this year.
Gustafson was the Western Cloverbelt Conference player of the year last spring as just a sophomore. He hit .449 with 17 extra-base hits and posted a 1.46 ERA on the mound while helping the Railroaders to their first conference championship since 2018.
"The part that I like the best is that he's a really good kid," Altoona assistant coach Steve Kent said. "Sometimes when you have kids that end up going Division I they aren't always the nicest kid. They're sometimes arrogant. He's not that at all. He's one of the hardest working kids we have on our squad. He's down there hitting all the time."
It was at the batting cages that Kent and Railroader head coach Craig Walter first got to know Gustafson, who was often hitting in Altoona as an eighth grader still deciding where to go play high school ball. After Gustafson decided to switch to Altoona from Eau Claire North, Kent has seen his drive up close. He sometimes stays after practices to hit more, with his dad bringing a sandwich so he could eat dinner in between reps.
Even as an underclassman, he set a strong example.
"We had bat boys come from our smaller kids in the Altoona baseball program, the youth program," Kent said. "We would give them a baseball autographed by the whole team. Evan was one that was excited about being able to give these kids (the ball) and recognize these kids for coming there, which I thought was pretty cool. A lot of times the kids that are the stars, that's kind of beneath them. But he was always jacked up about, 'Can I give it to them?'"
Gustafson is one of many reasons to be high on Altoona baseball in the coming seasons. The Railroaders won that conference title with a roster featuring just one senior. Returners Gustafson, CJ Varsho, Ben Kuenkel and Dyllan Bauer were all all-conference selections. In the summer, Altoona's Legion program made it to the state tournament.
"We have some high expectations for the next two years," Gustafson said. "We should be able to win quite a few games and hopefully go to state. That's obviously a goal every year. We have a lot of very good players on our team. We'll have a good amount of seniors this year and a lot of juniors. The next two years we'll have a good chance of doing some damage."
Now he can focus on these final two years of prep ball with his next destination decided.
"There's a lot of research that went into it and obviously traveling to these schools was a big commitment for me and my family," Gustafson said. "It's nice to get it all over with."