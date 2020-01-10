CHIPPEWA FALLS — It almost got really ugly for the Rails.
Eion Kressin and the Macks jumped out to an easy 8-0 lead and looked poised to control play all night in a battle of Western Cloverbelt heavyweights.
But then, Paul Henrichs showed he is a far more veteran coach than his resume would suggest.
Midway through the first half, the first-year Altoona coach revved up the tempo and eventually the Rails began to run away with it, staying perfect in conference play with a 74-64 victory over McDonell in Chippewa Falls on Friday night.
“Our game is getting up and down and they were controlling the momentum, so we flipped that and that was the start of it,” Henrichs said.
The decision came at the perfect time for the Rails, who saw Kressin use his 6-foot-5 frame to overpower Altoona’s post players. Kressin scored 10 points in the first six minutes as the Macks repeatedly fed him down low for easy buckets.
Through 10 games this season, that has been McDonell’s bread-and-butter. The Macks prefer to slow the game down, allowing Kressin to control tempo from the paint.
When Altoona sped things up, everything flipped.
“We do sprints all the time in practice and most teams can’t handle that tempo,” Altoona’s junior guard Keshawn Harris said. “They get tired right away and we just take advantage.”
That’s exactly what happened Friday night. McDonell came into the game wanting to keep the score low, according to Macks coach Adam Schilling, but Altoona wouldn’t let them.
“It came down to getting back on defense,” Schilling said. “I know we lost by 10 and they probably had at least 10 points by beating us down the court.”
After turning up the tempo, Altoona closed out the half on a 25-13 run to take a 34-30 lead into the break.
McDonell was never able to adapt. Kressin’s 16-point first half was followed up with just seven in the second half as the Macks looked for other ways to keep up with Altoona’s pace.
“He had an advantage inside and we wanted to take advantage of that as much as we could, but it comes down to making stops,” Schilling said. “We need to do a better job of playing our tempo.”
Offensively, the Rails scored bucket after bucket in transition thanks to stingy defense from Harris, who repeatedly scored driving layups off McDonell turnovers.
“He ate tonight,” Rails forward Brayden Turk said. “They couldn’t stop him.”
In the half court, Turk was deadly from deep. He repeatedly let it fly from way beyond the arc whenever his McDonell defender sagged off.
“I just feel like I’m at the line and I just pull it,” he said. “All the guys around me know I can shoot it and they don’t care if I shoot it.”
Turk hit four 3s and tied Kressin with a game-high 23 points.
Harris finished the night with 18, all from inside the 3-point line, and was joined in double figures by Nathan McMahon and Evan Moss who scored 17 and 16 points, respectively.
The victory allowed Altoona to take sole possession of the Western Cloverbelt lead and marked the first blemish on McDonell’s conference record. It was a key conference victory and the Rails boys knew it after the game.
“Everyone went nuts as soon as we got into the locker room,” Harris said. “Everyone was just jumping around.”
For McDonell, things won’t get any easier as it hosts a fast-paced Regis team on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The Rails will look to stay perfect as they continue road play on Thursday when they head to Cadott for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Altoona 74, McDonell Central 64
Altoona (7-1): Nathan McMahon 7, Keshawn Harris 18, Chris Ray 2, Evan Moss 16, Carter Ternberg 2, Brayden Turk 23, Anthony Giani 3, Blend Sadani 3.
McDonell Central (8-2): Logan Hughes 2, Jake Siegenthaler 12, JD Bohaty 11, Trebnt Witowski 2, Max Hauser 9, Tanner Opsal 3, Eion Kressin 23, Isaac Bleskachek 2.
3-point goals: Altoona 4 (Turk 3, Giani), McDonell Central 5 (Siegenthaler 2, Hauser 3).
Halftime: Altoona 34-30.